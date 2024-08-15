3 Knicks who have the highest chance to break into Tom Thibodeau's rotation
Nothing is certain. Well, everything except Tom Thibodeau and his nine-man New York Knicks rotation. Barring an unexpected mindset shift, that's how the Knicks will operate next season.
A change can't be counted out, though. A non-rotation player may do well enough to force Thibodeau to change his mind. Or, an injury could propel someone into the rotation. Look at last season for reference.
3 Knicks who could break into Tom Thibodeau's rotation next season
Cam Payne
The Knicks signed Cam Payne to a one-year, $3.1 million deal and reunited him with Mikal Bridges. Payne spent the first half of the 2023-24 season in Milwaukee and the second half in Philadelphia.
SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks were interested in Payne because of his playoff experience. The guard knows what MSG is like during the postseason, having gotten an up-close look at it at the end of last season.
In 2021, Payne helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals. OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo are the only two other current Knicks to be part of an NBA Finals run, but they didn't play on the league's biggest stage.
New York was in desperate need of another playmaker losing Immanuel Quickley. Miles McBride is Jalen Brunson's primary backup, and he's coming off the best season of his young career. If the Knicks need an experienced veteran off the bench, don't be surprised if Payne works his way into the rotation.