Knicks reunite Mikal Bridges with former Suns teammate in latest signing
On Monday, the New York Knicks made their second free-agency signing, but it wasn't a backup center. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that 29-year-old guard Cam Payne agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal.
Mikal Bridges already knows a few Knicks well, and now, Payne can be added to that list. The duo spent three-and-a-half seasons together in Phoenix (2019-2023).
More importantly, Bridges' dog (Sonny) and Payne's dog (Uno) are reunited in New York. They were "best pals" in Arizona (subscription required).
Several months after the Suns traded Bridges to the Nets, they traded Payne to the Spurs. He was waived and signed with the Bucks. He played 42 games before being traded to the Sixers before the 2024 deadline. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game for Philadelphia in 31 contests, shooting 41.3% from the field and 38.2% from three.
Exactly one year ago today, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Knicks, Suns, and Pacers "had exploratory discussions on a three-team trade where Cam Payne would've joined the Knicks, TJ McConnell would've joined the Suns, and Evan Fournier and draft pick compensation would've gone to the Pacers."
New York waited a year to sign Payne to a veteran's minimum deal. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks were also interested in free-agent point guard Tyus Jones.
For the New York fans worried about what the Payne signing means for Miles McBride's future, Begley's thought should make you feel better.
Based on his social media posts, Payne's excited to join the Knicks and reunite with Bridges.
Payne gives New York added guard depth behind Jalen Brunson. He's averaged 6.3 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game in 58 postseason games. In 2024-25, the Knicks will look to earn their third straight playoff berth for the first time since 2013.
Welcome to New York, Cam!