Knicks explored trades for two centers before re-signing Precious Achiuwa
The New York Knicks took a few weeks to evaluate their options after losing Isaiah Hartenstein before they re-signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million deal. Trade rumors floated around, but ultimately, New York stuck with a familiar face who helped keep the team afloat as the injuries piled up in the second half of last season.
It was impossible for the Knicks to fully replace Hartenstein, who took over the starting role when Mitchell Robinson got injured last December. Robinson's back in the starting spot, which is familiar territory for him, but the concerns are his injury history and primary backup Jericho Sims. Even though Achiuwa isn't a traditional center, he's a better option than Sims.
Before the Knicks brought Achiuwa back, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed that the front office explored trades for Clint Capela and Walker Kessler. Both centers were previously reported to be on New York's radar. Capela presumably would've taken the starting spot, while Kessler would've backed up Robinson.
Kessler would've been a great backup for the Knicks, but the Jazz reportedly set a high price for the 23-year-old. The Hawks reportedly have listened to offers for Capela.
SNY's Ian Begley confirms Knicks explored trades for Capela, Kessler
Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that Achiuwa waived his Bird veto upon signing with New York, meaning he can be traded without rejecting the deal first.
Because the Knicks are over the first apron, they can't receive more than they send out in a trade. An Achiuwa trade could happen during the season once players who signed free agency deals become eligible to be dealt. New York could acquire a player making $6 million or less because that's Achiuwa's salary.
They also have access to the $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception, so if they use it, they could include that player in a possible deal.
A pre-trade deadline move for a center isn't ruled out, but Achiuwa will at least start the season in New York.