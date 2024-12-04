Former Knick is candidate to be traded again after rough start in new home
By Tyler Watts
The New York Knicks made a shocking blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns on the eve of the season. They sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo packing in the deal. Randle made three All-Star appearances in New York, despite some head-scratching moments. DiVincenzo was coming off a career year, but getting a star at a position of need was too good to pass up.
The trade hurt the Knicks' depth but raised their ceiling. Fans questioned KAT’s fit in head coach Tom Thibodeau’s system. The franchise has looked different this season, but they are fourth in the East and trending towards elite. Still, losing Randle and DiVincenzo plus draft capital was a hefty price to pay.
Those questioning the trade should reconsider after a recent report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Minnesota is struggling after reaching the conference finals in 2024 and has interest in moving Randle and DiVincenzo before the deadline. The KAT trade was financially motivated for the Timberwolves, but it is surprising to see them eager to flip the All-Star they just acquired.
Julius Randle in trade talks after Timberwolves rough start
Knicks know the ups and downs of having Randle all too well. Minnesota is 7-2 when he scores 22 or more and undefeated when the forward tops 24. They are 3-8 when the All-Star nets 21 or fewer. Randle has been known to dribble the ball too much and pout on the floor. He is an elite talent, but it is not all sunshine with his play.
Minnesota is 10-10 to start this season but sits 11th in the loaded Western Conference. Anthony Edwards just called out the entire team, and it should be no surprise the Timberwolves want to shake things up.
Randle was in trade rumors for much of his Knicks tenure, so fans cannot be shocked. The Wolves want to give more run to Naz Reid next to Rudy Gobert and need more playmaking and leadership on their roster. Flipping Randle’s salary could help facilitate a move, but finding the right trade won’t be easy. The Knicks waited years for the perfect move, and it was a need that pushed them into acquiring Towns.
Randle averages 21.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.8 steals in 33.8 minutes per game this season. He is shooting over 50 percent from the field and has produced a 0.6 value over replacement player (VORP). The team has struggled, but Randle continues to put up numbers. The questions about his impact on winning remain, and the 30-year-old may be on the move again before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The New York Knicks are unlikely to make another splash, but fans should keep an eye on the Julius Randle situation. His time in Minnesota may be brief and nobody should be stunned.