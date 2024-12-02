Knicks fans should not expect another trade after latest intel
The 2024 offseason changed everything for the New York Knicks. It started with an unexpected tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski about the trade for Mikal Bridges and ended with Shams Charania's tweet about the Karl-Anthony Towns deal.
New York stockpiled picks for years to trade for what everyone assumed would be a superstar. It turns out the Knicks didn't need to trade for one. Jalen Brunson signed a four-year deal in 2022 free agency and quickly blossomed into the star New York needed. The Knicks decided to take a different route after their second-straight playoff berth and traded for a wing from across town.
The front office knew the team needed another center with Isaiah Hartenstein gone and Mitchell Robinson sidelined, so they traded for KAT. The most impressive part of the deal was that New York avoided the second tax apron in the trade.
The Knicks lack the assets to make a major midseason splash. As a team over the first tax apron, any trade will be more complicated, but a deal wouldn't be impossible. There has been some chatter about Mitchell Robinson's future in New York, but it seems the center will stay put past the February deadline.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto identified potential trade candidates for every team in the league. He listed Robinson (and Precious Achiuwa) for the Knicks, but he noted that New York believes the center will improve the team's defense when he returns:
"With that said, however, the Knicks believe Robinson can help anchor their interior defense when he returns and can play alongside Towns, who’d slide over to power forward. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is a strong advocate for Robinson and believes he can help the team win in the playoffs."
Knicks confident in Mitchell Robinson as he inches closer to return
New York's offense is one of the hottest in the league, but the team's defense is a different story. Part of the reason for that is the Knicks have been without Robinson and Achiuwa. Tom Thibodeau said on Monday that the latter should return within the next week. It's still unclear exactly when Robinson will return, although he hopes it'll be in time for Christmas.
The Knicks don't need to make a trade to boost their defense. At least, that shouldn't be a priority right now. Fans know what Robinson is capable of. He's one of the league's best rim protectors and offensive rebounders when healthy. Thibodeau knows that.
Towns played the four in Minnesota after the Timberwolves traded for Rudy Gobert. When Robinson returns, New York should play him and KAT together. It's something Towns is familiar with and could be the change the Knicks need to improve their lackluster defense.
If you've advocated for New York to trade Robinson, it doesn't sound like it'll happen, at least not anytime soon.