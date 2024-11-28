The league isn't ready for Knicks to get what they've been patiently waiting for
It's no secret the New York Knicks' defense has taken a hit with Karl-Anthony Towns at the five. He isn't known for protecting the rim like typical Tom Thibodeau centers. KAT is a stretch five, though, and he's helped open up New York's offense.
Towns' defense has even started to turn around. In the season's first eight games, opponents shot 73.8% against KAT in the restricted area and 52.2% in the paint. Since then, opponents have shot 64% against Towns in the restricted area and 43.2% in the paint.
The Knicks have been criticized for their lackluster defense, partly because it's unusual for a team coached by Thibodeau to sit toward the bottom of the league in defensive rating (115.8). However, you can't overlook that New York has the second-best offensive rating in the league (122.4), thanks to the KAT trade.
It's not like the Knicks are at full strength, either. Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa have yet to make their season debuts. Robinson underwent his second ankle surgery of the season in May and is targeting a December/January return. Achiuwa strained his hamstring in the preseason. Robinson and Achiuwa will significantly boost New York's defense when they return.
Knicks' top two defensive big men haven't made their season debuts yet
Robinson was the Knicks' starting center until last December when he injured his ankle. Isaiah Hartenstein took his place in the starting lineup. New York re-signed Achiuwa over the summer after Hartenstein left for Oklahoma City in free agency.
Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game for the Knicks last season after the December trade. He was initially an afterthought in the OG Anunoby trade but quickly proved to be a valuable addition, especially on the defensive end.
Robinson is the exact opposite of a stretch five, but he's New York's defensive anchor (and also one of the best offensive rebounders in the league).
Towns played alongside Rudy Gobert in Minnesota, so Thibodeau could play Robinson at the five when he's healthy and slide KAT to the four. The Knicks could use a traditional rim protector next to Towns, but KAT is better offensively at the five. It should at least be something Thibodeau tries.
We've only made it through the first month of the season, but the early offensive returns for the Knicks' new-look lineup have been overwhelmingly positive. You can't stay the same for the defensive end, but that'll change when Robinson and Achiuwa are back in the lineup. The naysayers have forgotten about the impact that duo will make.
New York fans have been waiting forever for the team to be at full strength (dating back to last season), but that should change in the coming weeks. Achiuwa will return before Robinson, and once they're both acclimated, watch out.