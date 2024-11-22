Wolves fans experiencing Julius Randle rollercoaster is comedy gold for Knicks fans
By Tyler Watts
The New York Knicks pulled off a blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns during training camp. They needed a center, but it cost them Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and multiple draft picks. It was a bold move for New York that is beginning to pay off after an uneven start to the season.
The Knicks have won four straight to move to third in the Eastern Conference as the Towns and Jalen Brunson pick-and-roll is becoming unstoppable. New York looks primed to finish in the top four and make another playoff run. Their recent success has brought more laughs to the Timberwolves situation.
Randle is putting up numbers and sinking 3-pointers, but Minnesota is just 8-7 after a disappointing loss to the rebuilding Raptors. In clutch time with the score tied, Julius Randle refused to pass the ball to Rudy Gobert in the paint resulting in a 3-second call. The play made the rounds on social media and left Knicks fans chuckling.
Knicks fans laugh as Julius Randle’s faults are on full display
When Randle is at his best, he cannot be stopped. He is a 6’9 big man capable of bullying his way to the rim and dishing out five dimes per game. The three-time All-Star is one of the best scorers in the NBA, but his play has some downside.
He is known for over-dribbling and holding onto the ball, which cost the Wolves on Thursday night and had Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards fuming. Randle finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals. His four turnovers and minus-six in 38 minutes were less than ideal and had Knicks fans remembering the rollercoaster ride with him as one of the team’s best players.
In their first 15 games, the Timberwolves are 6-0 when he is a plus-seven or higher. If he is plus-two or worse, Minnesota’s record drops to 2-7. That is the Randle experience. When he is playing well, his team is elite and his off nights often result in an L.
Knicks fans are doing a victory lap on the trade, but it is a bit too soon to call. If New York charges to a top-three seed in the East and the Wolves continue to struggle, it will unquestionably go down as a genius move by Leon Rose and company. New York dealt away depth and needs everyone to stay healthy. It was a gamble, but Knicks fans certainly do not miss the bad moments from Julius Randle.
The New York Knicks look to keep building with a relatively favorable slate over the next month. Karl-Anthony Towns is finding his place and rounding into top form. No team wants to face New York when healthy. Fans will keep an eye on Randle and DiVincenzo in Minnesota, but they have no regrets about this deal. The Wolves most recent loss further proved that.