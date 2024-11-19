Sixers drama manages to make Knicks' uneven start to the season look glorious
Remember how the Sixers were talked about during the offseason? Many assumed signing Paul George would give Philadelphia the edge over the New York Knicks. It's still early in the season, but the Sixers look the opposite of a contender. They're closer to drafting Cooper Flagg than winning a championship.
Philadelphia is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 2-11 record and is on a four-game losing streak. Joel Embiid returned to the lineup on Nov. 12 after missing the start of the season with left knee injury management and serving a three-game suspension. The Sixers are 0-3 (technically four if you want to count the Cavaliers game) since Embiid returned.
The center was listed as doubtful for Monday's game in Miami with an illness, but he played. Philadelphia was up by as many as 19 points in the second quarter but lost the lead and fell by double digits, 106-89. Rookie Jared McCain led the Sixers with 20 points. George scored 18 on 5-of-13 shooting, and Embiid finished with 11 points (5-of-11) in 31 minutes.
Nick Nurse didn't speak to the media until over an hour after the game ended because Philly held a postgame meeting in the locker room. On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Kyle Lowry called the meeting. Charania said that Tyrese Maxey "challenged" Embiid in the meeting.
"In the meeting, Maxey challenged Embiid to be on time to team activities, calling out the former league MVP about being late "for everything" and how it impacts the locker room, from other players to the coaching staff, sources briefed on the meeting told ESPN."
Sixers drama reaches boiling point after fourth-straight loss
Charania added that Maxey and Embiid share a "close relationship" and hold each other accountable. The center reportedly "accepted the messages sent in the meeting."
Apparently, Embiid's actions this season are nothing new, which is especially concerning, considering the Sixers signed him to a three-year, $192.9 million extension in the offseason.
Maxey was right to call Embiid out. The star guard last played on Nov. 6 because of a hamstring injury, likely making what's gone on even more frustrating.
Embiid has averaged 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in his three games. He missed the game against the Cavaliers the day after the Sixers lost to the Knicks. He said over the offseason that he likely won't play in both games of a back-to-back again in his career.
Philadelphia has an Embiid problem, at least for now. It's on him to act like the leader he's supposed to be. It's not a good look for him or the Sixers that things have gone how they have for so long.
The Knicks are on a three-game winning streak and are starting to look more like contenders after trading for Karl-Anthony Towns before the start of the season. New York has its on-court issues to work through, but Philadelphia reminded Knicks fans that things could be much worse.
The Knicks and Sixers won't play again until Jan. 25 at Wells Fargo Center. It will be interesting to see what kind of team Philadelphia will be then.