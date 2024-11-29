Knicks' surprise trade for Karl-Anthony continues to look better by the day
New York Knicks fans were blindsided when Shams Charania reported the team sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota for Karl-Anthony Towns. Fans didn't see the trade coming, even though the Knicks reportedly tried to get KAT earlier in the offseason.
Randle and New York didn't agree to an extension when he became eligible in early August, so it wasn't utterly shocking that the Knicks traded him. Fans didn't know he'd be traded before the start of the season, though, and no one expected DiVincenzo to spend only one season in New York.
DiVincenzo averaged a career-best 15.5 points on 44.3% shooting from the field and 40.1% from three with the Knicks. He started the season on the bench but replaced Quentin Grimes in the starting lineup. He played even better than expected.
It took a while for New York fans to cope with losing DiVincenzo and Randle. The trade wasn't well-received initially, but the consensus has drastically changed. Why? KAT.
Knicks trade for Karl-Anthony Towns aging better than expected
Towns has acclimated exceptionally well in New York. He's averaging 26.3 points (it's still early, but that's a career-high) and 12.6 rebounds (another career-best) per game, shooting 54.8% from the field and 47.1% from three. KAT is 10th in the league in scoring and third in rebounding.
The Knicks have one of the best offensive ratings in the league (thanks largely to Towns), although their defense isn't what it was last season. The team's defense has taken a hit with Towns at the five, but he doesn't deserve the sole blame for that. He's not the rim-protecting center New York is accustomed to, but his defense has improved in recent games.
So far, the Towns experience has gone way better than most fans expected when the trade was first reported. However, the Timberwolves can't say the same for their acquisitions.
DiVincenzo looks the exact opposite of the player he was last season. He's averaging 9.2 points per game on 35.1% shooting from the field and 32.2% from deep. DiVincenzo was benched in the third quarter in Minnesota's overtime loss to Houston on Tuesday.
Randle is averaging 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on 50% shooting from the field and 35.4% from three. He's had his ups with the Timberwolves (like his game-winner over the Suns) and his downs (like his game against the Rockets on Tuesday). Minnesota fans have questioned his defensive effort and decisions with the ball, something Knicks fans know all too well.
It's still too early to declare the winner of the trade, but so far, it's been New York by a landslide. Towns has elevated his game under Thibodeau, and there's still plenty of basketball left to be played. Maybe DiVincenzo and Randle will turn things around.