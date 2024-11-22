Knicks trading away Donte DiVincenzo proven right despite hesitancy
By Tyler Watts
The New York Knicks went all-in on acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns in a shocking blockbuster trade. They needed a center, but it cost them Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and draft capital. Randle was a three-time All-Star with the Knicks, despite all of his drawbacks. DiVincenzo was a sticking point in the deal, but New York ultimately accepted.
He was coming off a career year where the 6’4 guard averaged 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in 29.1 minutes per game. DiVincenzo shot over 40 percent from 3-point range and was even better in the playoffs. He formed a strong backcourt partnership with Jalen Brunson and was part of the Nova Knicks.
New York did not want to let him go, but the final decision has quickly been proven right. Karl-Anthony Towns is taking off in the Big Apple, and DiVincenzo has not found his role in Minnesota.
Knicks were right to trade Donte DiVincenzo after career year
The 27-year-old is coming off the bench for the Timberwolves where he averages 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.4 steals in 25.9 minutes per game. DiVincenzo is shooting 34.8 percent from the field and 32.4 percent on his threes after 15 games. His jumper is inconsistent as he has shot under 34 percent from long range three times in his first six NBA seasons.
The rumors are already beginning to circulate with the Wolves at 8-7. The Western Conference is loaded and every win matters. Minnesota needs ball-handling, playmaking, and depth. Donte DiVincenzo is a key bench option, but the Timberwolves will struggle to compete with the top teams if he is shooting under 35 percent from the field.
New York likely maximized his value. DiVincenzo was incredibly hot and heavily relied upon to close last season. He averaged 21.0 points in 38.2 minutes per game over the final 35 contests. The 6’4 guard is unlikely to find that role anywhere else and his inconsistent shooting may prevent him from putting up those numbers if he does.
Minnesota may trade him before the deadline. They reached the conference finals last season and want to make another deep run. The Timberwolves valued DiVincenzo in the KAT deal, but it has not worked. It is still early, but things must change if his production does not improve before the deadline.
Several teams will be interested if he becomes available. Donte DiVincenzo can impact the game on both ends of the floor and saw his numbers improve in the 2024 playoffs. The Knicks may have gotten his best season, but DiVincenzo has plenty to offer. They hope he is not lining up against them in the postseason.
The New York Knicks are benefitting from the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. KAT is forming a dynamic duo with Jalen Brunson as the franchise climbs the standings. Donte DiVincenzo almost prevented it, but the Knicks ultimately made the right move.