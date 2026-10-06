NBPA Vice President Karl-Anthony Towns has several reasons to stress Knicks pay talks

The New York Knicks’ ongoing contract negotiations with Karl-Anthony Towns remain at a stalemate, through Tuesday. The center has spoken openly of his surprise at how the team’s offseason is going, noting that nobody in the locker room expected Mitchell Robinson’s departure for the in-division Boston Celtics.

Adding to that surprise, in recent weeks, has been his lack of a contract extension. Towns has used press availabilities to make as clear as possible that he wants to stay a Knick, he’s willing to sacrifice money to keep the reigning champions together, and frankly can’t believe that very championship win wasn’t enough to underscore his value to his team.

Somewhat lost in the day-to-day search for orange-and-blue smoke coming out of Madison Square Garden, however, are Towns’ duties as one of six Vice Presidents of the National Basketball Players’ Association. Even for winning franchises, the onus of budgetary management is falling on players. Towns’ refusal of the Knicks’ initial offers isn’t an attempt to bleed the team dry. It may simply be, in part, a push on the part of professional athletes to resist attempts from team governors to limit players’ value.

Towns may be holding the line for more than his own contract

Knicks Governor James Dolan made clear on WFAN that his team wouldn’t foray into the second apron. Since then, the team’s efforts from a strategy perspective have followed suit. Insisting on figures several million dollars away from their final offer is simply part of this process, especially with that limit looming over talks.

Towns just happens to be doing the same, from the other side of the table. This process is known as negotiation. It’s not always a pretty one.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on his show, The Hoop Collective, that the big man "wants the Knicks to be uncomfortable," adding that Towns' negotiations are essentially a push against the second apron serving as a hard cap to team governors.

Superstars like Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama deserve credit for letting go of the rope, on purpose, to afford their teams more financial strength in these perpetual tugs of war. The $37 million that Brunson sacrificed on his most recent contract, however, doesn’t quite match up with the near $80 million discount the Knicks want Towns to take now.

Superstar discounts also make it easy for fans and media to blame players like Towns, who are simply engaging in negotiations and hoping to land on a figure closer to their market value.

The Knicks’ front office should not be faulted for engaging in negotiations in good faith, which were reported as “cordial” before this latest flurry of headlines. Towns should not be faulted for pushing the NBA’s reigning champions to value their star center highly, particularly when he helps represent players of all levels of skill and salary.

Fans simply have to hold tight and trust in both their front office and starting center, even in the face of unexpected budgetary limits because of governorship’s refusal to surpass the second apron.