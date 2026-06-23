Mitchell Robinson's future with the Knicks may have just changed twice in one trade

The New York Knicks no longer need to worry about the Chicago Bulls poaching Mitchell Robinson in free agency now that Nicolas Claxton is headed to The Windy City. That is excellent news for the reigning champs—unless it means the Brooklyn Nets are now in the market for a center.

News of the NBA’s latest three-team trade first came from ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Nets are receiving old friend Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick; the Minnesota Timberwolves are receiving Brooklyn’s No. 33 pick; and the Bulls are taking on Claxton.

First and foremost, this deal is a reason for Knicks fans to continue celebrating how well the Karl-Anthony Towns trade is aging. Minnesota needed to move down five spots in the draft to get off his salary, instead of receiving any value in return. (Aside: Imagine how ridiculous KAT’s arrival will look in hindsight if he winds up taking a pay cut in his extension this summer?)

Yet, this move also changes the scope of Robinson’s potential free-agent market. Chicago was one of the cap-space squads in need of a center. While the Bulls still have plenty of cap space, there’s no way they use it to add another primary big man.

Between this and the team-friendly machinations of the Mohamed Diawara contract, the Knicks no longer face as many possible threats for Robinson’s services. Or do they?

The Knicks can probably just breathe a sigh of relief

Brooklyn definitely needs to add another big man. Day’Ron Sharpe (team option) and Danny Wolf are the only ones currently on its depth chart. With over $35 million in cap space still burning a hole in their pockets, the Nets can effortlessly become a Mitchell Robinson stalking horse.

Then again, maybe not.

Actually, on second thought, almost definitely not.

The Nets almost assuredly have designs on expanding Sharpe’s role next season. Given that they can keep him for just $6.3 million, they could still justify spending on another big. But they’re probably not paying through the teeth to have Robinson be his back up. Reuniting him and Randle also makes little sense for a team that values offensive spacing in the half-court. Just ask the Knicks.

Anyone who offers the type of money New York refuses to match will want to slide Mitch into their starting lineup. Operating under this assumption rules out both Brooklyn and Chicago. The Los Angeles Lakers are now the only cap-space squad with a clear need at center, and they could see their flexibility implode if they bring back Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Rui Hachimura.

Overall, the Bulls acquiring Claxton from the Nets is a win for the Knicks, and everyone who wants them to re-sign Robinson.

At the same time, it also reinforces what, not-so-deep down, we’ve known all along: Mitch’s future is tied to New York’s willingness (or lack thereof) to enter the second apron more than anything else.