Karl-Anthony Towns trade just got even better for Knicks after surprise Julius Randle deal

The New York Knicks took a massive lead in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade by winning the championship, and things got even better with the news that the Minnesota Timberwolves had to salary dump Julius Randle on the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade. The Wolves gave up Randle and the 28th pick to get the 33rd pick from Brooklyn. The Nets sent Nicolas Claxton to the Bulls to take on Randle’s contract.

Randle played a key role in the Knicks resurgence. He arrived in the Big Apple in 2019 after the franchise had missed the playoffs for six straight years. Things were bad, but Randle transformed into an All-Star and got the Knicks back to the playoffs in 2021. Without that bit of success, Jalen Brunson might not come in 2022 and brought New York all the way back.

The Knicks traded Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for Towns in 2024. It was a blockbuster deal that helped New York win a championship. The trade came as a surprise, but the franchise knew they had to upgrade over Randle. The Timberwolves reached the same conclusion after their second-round playoff exit in 2026.

Karl-Anthony Towns trade just got even better for the Knicks

Here is a closer look at the details of the KAT for Randle swap.

Knicks received: Karl-Anthony Towns and draft rights to James Nnaji

Timberwolves acquired: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, Joan Beringer

Hornets got: Charlie Brown, DaQuan Jeffries, Duane Washington Jr., Alex Toohey, 2 2nd round picks, and cash

The Knicks traded a three-time All-Star, a key role player, and draft capital for a six-time All-Star. There were tons of questions about KAT being a winning player, but he answered them all this season. Towns embraced a playmaking role and bought in on the defensive end. It was just what the Knicks needed. New York lost just three playoff games on their way to a championship.

The title made this trade a massive win for New York, but the fact that Minnesota had to move back five spots in the 2026 NBA Draft to dump Randle made the Knicks look even better. Fans know Randle has struggled to make the same playoff impact that he does in the regular season. Clearly, the Wolves didn’t think he was helping and moved on.

Leon Rose built the roster that broke the Knicks 53-year championship drought. He pulled off crucial move after crucial move to get it done. There was plenty of chatter about overpaying for Brunson, spending too many picks on Mikal Bridges, and questioning the KAT trade. All of that noise was put to rest. This trade was bold but necessary. Credit to the Rose and the Knicks for making it happen.

The New York Knicks officially fleeced the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. Julius Randle helped the Wolves reach the conference finals in 2025, but they had to salary dump him after this season. This trade has become a disaster for Minnesota. The Knicks just keep winning, and KAT is in the middle of his prime. Expect this deal to keep getting better for New York. Leon Rose nailed it.