The New York Knicks have officially fleeced the Minnesota Timberwolves in the bold trade for Karl-Anthony Towns on the eve of the 2024-25 season. There were plenty of questions when they gave up Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, one first-round draft pick, and two second-rounders to make this deal. New York was betting on a stretch big man that had won just two playoff series in his first nine NBA seasons. The questions didn’t stop there. They were present even this season, but the title ended it all.

KAT transformed his game in the playoffs to help New York win this title. He became an offensive hub, locked in on defense, and made every play when the Knicks needed it. Towns even tipped the in-bound pass to seal the Game 4 comeback win over the Spurs. After his impact on winning was questioned for years, KAT silenced the doubters and made this trade a massive win for the Knicks.

Minnesota plans on shopping Julius Randle as they search for an upgrade this offseason, but none of that matters. The Knicks don’t snap their 53-year title drought without Towns. He is a Knicks legend and officially swung this trade in New York's favor forever.

Knicks fleeced Timberwolves in Karl-Anthony Towns trade after winning title

Leon Rose made several bold moves to bring this championship to New York. He signed Jalen Brunson to what everyone thought was an overpay in free agency. The Knicks traded for KAT, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges. There is still talk about the gigantic haul of draft picks New York gave up for Bridges, but none of it matters. Every move worked because the Knicks won the championship.

This was a historic run. The Knicks lost two of their first three playoff games in 2026. They trailed 2-1 to the Hawks in the opening round and appeared to be on the ropes. They responded by winning 13 straight and lost just one more game on their way to a title.

Towns held Victor Wembanyama in check in Games 1 and 2 to help New York steal the first two games in San Antonio. KAT scored 39 and had two double-doubles as the Knicks took a commanding lead. They never looked back. The Knicks won the series in five games and will forever be NBA champions.

Towns made two All-Star appearances and was third-team All-NBA in 2025. He has played his best basketball with the Knicks. New York reached the conference finals last season before winning it all this year. He went from two playoff series wins in nine years to six in the last two. Towns was the finishing piece New York needed. A true second star to help the Knicks win it all.

Julius Randle struggled in the playoffs for Minnesota this year, including shooting under 40 percent from the field. His inconsistency is maddening. The Knicks wisely moved on and got the right piece in return.

The New York Knicks fleeced the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. They made the deal with a championship in mind, and it worked. Towns played a crucial role and even adapted his game for the good of the team. Sing his praises. Leon Rose masterfully architected this roster and ended the drought. Trading for KAT took plenty of heat, but it turned out to be the perfect move. Fortune favors the bold.