Knicks pull off stunning Karl-Anthony Towns trade: Instant reaction, analysis
By Tyler Watts
The New York Knicks pulled off a stunner on Friday evening when news broke they traded for Karl-Anthony Towns. They desperately needed a center with Mitchell Robinson injured, and there was no option Tom Thibodeau trusted on their roster. Fans have heard the Julius Randle speculation and KAT rumors for years, but nobody expected this move on the eve of training camp.
It happened out of nowhere on Friday evening. The Knicks now have one of the best shooting big men in the world and no longer have Randle’s playmaking. The trade cost New York more than just Randle. Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick were also sent to Minnesota, and the Hornets took on additional salary to make the math work.
Here is a look at some instant reactions and analysis of the shocking move.
Instant reaction to Knicks trade for Karl-Anthony Towns
There was tons of reaction on social media to this move, including many Knicks thanking Julius Randle for helping the franchise turn things around.
There was also plenty of anger about the trade.
Others praised the Knicks for this bold move.
Knicks answered biggest problem with All-Star addition
Karl-Anthony Towns is a four-time All-Star. He has averaged over 20 points per game for seven straight years and is a career 39.8 percent 3-point shooter. Fans may not think so, but he is a significant upgrade over Julius Randle.
KAT is comfortable without the ball and will finish plays. The seven-footer can fly off screens and knock down jumpers. He is an elite shooter and gives the Knicks plus production in the frontcourt for 33-plus minutes per game.
It looked like New York would be starting Precious Achiuwa at the five to begin the season, but now Towns will fill that role admirably.
Acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns splits up Nova Knicks
Donte DiVincenzo was a key piece of New York's core, but he will head out in the trade. The Nova Knicks never got a game together. They added a key piece in Mikal Bridges this offseason, but traded DiVincenzo before training camp.
One of the Knicks' biggest advantages is team chemistry. How does Towns impact that? He helped Minnesota reach the conference finals in 2024 and is eager to win. KAT certainly raises the Knicks ceiling, but it impacts their depth and may create a new massive problem.
Towns played under coach Thibs for three years in Minnesota, and fans can bet he has a plan on how to use the big man. KAT became a star under the current Knicks coach and will shine again the Big Apple.
Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled in the playoffs
It is championship or bust for the Knicks this season. They have the talent, but can New York win it all? Towns has struggled in the playoffs, including shooting 37.9 percent from the field and just 24.2 percent on his threes against Dallas in the 2024 Western Conference Finals. Can the Knicks count on KAT in the biggest moments?
Head coach Tom Thibodeau will play him significant minutes, and this could be the move that pushes the New York Knicks over the top. They have the top-end talent to match the Celtics, but can the franchise put it all together? It will be fascinating to watch. The Knicks are all in and believe they can win. Here is to hoping they pull it off.