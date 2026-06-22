Mohamed Diawara has agreed to a contract with the New York Knicks, which means the No. 24 pick never will. Probably.

Last year’s 51st overall selection is staying in orange and blue on a multi-year deal worth over $10 million, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The exact length has yet to be confirmed, but the prevailing consensus is the contract will run four seasons using non-Bird rights. That distinction is important, as a two-year deal worth the mini mid-level would hard-cap the Knicks at the second apron, and likely lead to Mitchell Robinson leaving in free agency.

Yet, while Diawara’s contract doesn’t portend Robinson’s departure, his new salary effectively guarantees New York will trade the No. 24 pick in hopes of getting cheaper.

People around the league previously told Jake Fischer of The Stein Line that most expect the Knicks to deal at least one of their No. 24 and No. 31 selections. The 24th overall choice made the most sense on the surface, because it comes with a (basically) predetermined cap hold of $3.3 million.

Still, moving that pick would feel a tad icky if Diawara wasn’t coming back. New York doesn’t just need to save money. It needs cheap contracts for players who can actually spend time on the floor. Doing that with the No. 24 pick is theoretically easier than finding another minutes-ready bargain in the second round, in the undrafted pool, or heck, even at No. 30.

Mohamed Diawara’s return makes the No. 24 pick more expendable

Though Diawara was not in the regular playoff rotation, he ate up plenty of regular-season innings and profiles as a worthwhile developmental project if the jumper and handle continue to improve. Re-signing him dilutes the importance of having the No. 24 pick—especially considering that Diawara is now the cheaper option.

Anyone the Knicks select 24th overall will likely earn $3.3 million in 2026-27. Assuming Diawara’s contract is a four-year deal, he will be on the books for just under $2.2 million. This savings of $1.1 million, before taxes, is a significant difference for a New York front office that specializes in toeing fine lines.

Granted, the Knicks don’t have to flat-out dump No. 24. Nor must they view it as a draft-and-stash proposition. They can also look to trade down, and save money that way, while also adding another asset.

Say the Dallas Mavericks are willing to trade No. 30 and second-round goodies for No. 24. By dropping six spots in the order, the Knicks’ first-round cap hit goes from roughly $3.3 million to $2.5 million—an $800,000 difference.

Again, these seem like small amounts, because they are small amounts. But small amounts matter a great deal in New York’s case. This team just finished within $250,000 of the second apron last season.

Regardless of whether the Knicks enter or avoid the second apron, stacking enough of these small financial victories and dice rolls will be an important part of keeping as much of the current core together for as long as possible. Diawara’s new deal is the first of these essential miniature wins—not just because it should age well, but for the options it opens up at No. 24.