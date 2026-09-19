Mike Brown has transformed Knicks into hottest destination for training camp fliers

The New York Knicks are fresh off doling out an avalanche of training-camp deals. Those who received them—from Ochai Agbaji and John Konchar to Bruce Brown Jr. and Drew Eubank—represent a crop of talent with the chance to be more desirable than your average make-good pickup.

It doesn’t take long to realize this mini-September coup wouldn’t be possible without head coach Mike Brown, and his ability to find reps for almost everyone.

Make no bones about it, the Knicks’ championship sheen helps. Even after losing Mitchell Robinson, though, their rotation could be pretty closed off.

It won’t be. Mike Brown will make sure of it. He proved as much last season.

And the circumstances under which New York added many of its new faces is further evidence that players are taking notice.

The Knicks added players with other options

While we shouldn’t overromanticize 11th-hour camp deals, the Knicks aren't binge-adding conventional dregs.

Konchar, specifically, chose the Big Apple over other options. Bruce Brown is coming off a season in which he was a regular rotation player for flawed-but-still-good Denver Nuggets. He could’ve ended up somewhere else.

Agbaji may be an offensive wild card, but he busts his butt on defense. It’s reasonable to assume he also had alternatives when everyone, everywhere, is always in the market for combo wings.

They all chose the Knicks.

Though this is to some degree a reflection of their own markets, it’s also a nod to New York’s everybody-eats (except Pacome Dadiet, apparently) approach under Mike Brown.

This isn’t just about Landry Shamet

Landry Shamet’s Knicks arc is no doubt front-of-mind for many of these players. He went from fighting for a roster spot last fall to emerging as one of the seven or eight most important players on the eventual champion.

Yet, he’s not the only example of Brown’s willingness to experiment.

Jordan Clarkson fell out of the rotation last season before reinventing himself into a try-hard offensive rebounder and defender en route to earning back a spot. There was a point in time when Tyler Kolek was playing so well—and playing so much—that it looked like New York would not need to trade for another guard.

The Knicks, of course, eventually dealt for Jose Alvarado. He saw his usage wax and wane in the playoffs, yet Brown never forgot about him. He found minutes for Alvarado on the biggest stage.

Let us not forget about Mohamed Diawara, either. He at one point logged real rotation minutes for an extended stretch. Injuries played a factor, but we’re talking about a rookie, selected 51st overall, getting run a contender.

None of this is typical. Contenders often remain committed to one or two versions of the rotation. Not the Knicks. Not under Brown.

Put yourself in the shoes of Konchar, Agbaji, Eubanks, Bruce Brown, even James Wiseman. You’re not just looking for a final roster spot. You want one that could matter—that could lead to something bigger.

There’s no guarantee the Knicks offer that opportunity to any of them. But thanks to Mike Brown, they’re a helluva lot more likely to do it than, frankly, anyone else.