Tyler Kolek has shifted Knicks trade deadline plan if rumors are true

Tyler Kolek’s emergence may have quietly changed the New York Knicks’ entire trade deadline plan: in a good way. Instead of chasing another backup point guard, New York could now be prioritizing help at the center position instead. The orange and blue's faithful have Kolek to thank, for proving he can already run the second unit.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer recently brought up a great point, explaining that the Knicks have “always been, for the last little stretch here, dating back to the summer, connected to point guards.”

Fischer also brought up this thought, adding, “curious, though, if Tyler Kolek’s play forces them to look more at center upgrades… someone to have in the stable in the bullpen behind [Karl-Anthony Towns], behind Mitchell Robinson, because Guerschon Yabusele just has not been that after being a pretty key free agent signing this past summer."

Tyler Kolek’s emergence changes the Knicks’ deadline strategy

For months, the logic behind targeting a guard was straightforward. When Jalen Brunson sits, the offense can lose its rhythm. Bench guards Miles "Deuce" McBride, Jordan Clarkson, and Landry Shamet can score in bunches, but none consistently organize the offense with good playmaking skills. That gap has now been filled internally.

Kolek did not force his way into the rotation. He waited his turn, taking control when injuries opened up minutes. His season averages of 5.2 points and 2.9 assists simply don't tell the whole story of what he has been giving this team.

What matters most is how he has performed when the stakes were highest. In the NBA Cup Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, he scored 14 points and added five assists in just 20 minutes of action. He was a crucial reason why the Knicks were able to walk away with the trophy that evening, and Brunson said as much postgame.

He followed that performance up with a 16-point, 11-assist night against the Indiana Pacers. Then, against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he was rewarded with a starting spot and nearly recorded a triple-double of 20 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Finally, on Christmas Day, he helped fuel a comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with his 16 points and nine assists.

Those games showed the Knicks something important: that they do not need to spend assets to solve their backup facilitator problem. In fact, it showed them they might not have such a problem at all.

That realization might expose a bigger concern for the roster, but finding that out now is a positive. Towns has been excellent and Robinson has been impactful when healthy, but his injury history remain a constant factor. Behind those two, as Fischer noted, the options thin out quickly. Yabusele signed to be a reliable depth piece but has struggled immensely to make consistent contributions.

That is why Fischer’s comments resonate. If Kolek can steady the offense when Brunson rests, the Knicks can afford to shift their focus. Adding another playable center, someone who can absorb minutes and survive playoff matchups, may now be the smarter deadline move.