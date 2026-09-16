Knicks trying to replicate Landry Shamet magic with Ochai Agbaji signing

The reigning champion New York Knicks are finally filling out their roster ahead of training camp. Teams are able to bring 21 players into camp. New York has 13 on standard contracts, with every other spot available before their recent flurry of signings.

On Wednesday, the team announced the signing of five players to Exhibit 9 contracts, effectively Exhibit 10 training camp deals for veterans. Those players included centers Drew Eubanks and James Wiseman, a pair of in-betweeners in John Konchar and Bruce Brown, and 26-year-old wing Ochai Agbaji.

While none of those contracts include guaranteed roster spots, it's clear what the Knicks are going for ahead of their first attempted title defense in 53 years. They certainly do need a third center, but the addition of Agbaji is reminiscent of Landry Shamet's and Garrison Mathews' training camp stints over the past couple of seasons. The team is bringing another relatively young journeyman of a sharpshooter into a winning environment to test their fit — and see if they can unlock them.

Knicks have an easy out with Agbaji (and every other camp veteran)

The hope with Agbaji is that he winds up following in Shamet's footsteps, eventually making the roster and providing utility around stars like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns with his combination of 3-point shooting and defense. Playing in a basketball environment, and under a head coach, proven to deliver results could set him up to finally make good on the potential that got him drafted 14th overall in 2022.

The Kansas product started his career on the Utah Jazz before being traded to the Toronto Raptors ahead of the trade deadline in his second season. He stuck in Toronto until this past season, when they effectively dumped his contract onto the Brooklyn Nets' young and developing roster.

New York technically has room on their roster for two veterans, but won't be able to fill both with players on veteran's minimum contracts without crossing into forbidden second-apron territory (hat tip to SNY's Ian Begley).

Last year, New York had an easier time clearing up roster spots than fans and pundits initially expected. The reason for that flexibility was the unexpected retirement of point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who called it a career after nine years in the NBA.

Unless one of these veterans plans on pulling a similar trick to give New York the same kind of luck ahead of their title defense effort, Leon Rose's front office will have to be mindful of the roster and salary cap limits facing them.

If the Knicks wind up insufficiently impressed by his performance in training camp, they'll certainly have a clean out. These Exhibit 9 (and Exhibit 10) camp deals are low-risk for teams, who can cut players easily — and only have to pay $15,000 out to anyone injured during camp.