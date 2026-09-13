The New York Knicks reportedly agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with Igor Milicic Jr. ahead of training camp, according to Karol Wasiek of Interia Sport in Poland. NBA teams are able to carry as many as 21 players during the offseason. This will likely just be the first of several camp contracts to come for a Knicks squad that has just 14 players on standard deals.

After a four-year NCAA career that ended at Tennessee, Milicic Jr. signed a similar Exhibit-10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers for last year's training camp. He didn't end up making the cut, winding up on the Sixers' G-League affiliate. He averaged 6.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in 45 games as a member of the Delaware Blue Coats.

Milicic Jr. also told Interia Sport that several NBA teams were interested in him ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The Knicks may have won those sweepstakes, at least in part, because of the open two-way spots on their roster.

Well over two months into the offseason, New York has yet to sign any players to a two-way contract. Through Saturday, they're the only NBA franchise that can say as much. Milicic Jr. may have identified the Knicks' training camp offer as his best chance to stick on a roster as a result. The Polish forward may not return much on New York's investment, but it's a low-risk position to take.

Knicks' Igor Milicic Jr. longshot represents weight off Leon Rose's back

New York still needs depth at center, having lost both Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti from their title-winning roster. But they also have some room to evaluate talent at other positions.

Last year's training camp resulted in Landry Shamet winning a roster spot. Garrison Mathews, another sharpshooting wing, was also in the mix. But Malcolm Brogdon, a table-setting guard before his retirement, was too. By signing Milicic Jr., the Knicks are signaling a potential willingness to go a bit younger — and evaluate more talent than just available veteran centers.

The 6-foot-10 forward isn't a 3-point shooter or jump-out-the-gym athlete. Milicic Jr. might, however, show in camp that he's worthy of a roster spot for other reasons. He seems willing to fight for his place.

"We hear that the Pole is pleased with this turn of events due to his significant role and potential for development," Wasiek reported — originally in Polish.

The Knicks can afford to turn some attention to upside swings with the 53-year championship drought washed away. They've earned themselves some room to breathe. The extra roster spots in the offseason give them the room to take those swings. And even though they have needs to address on the court, Leon Rose's front office has always been about collecting as much data as possible.