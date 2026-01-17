Mike Brown makes Landry Shamet stance crystal clear with postgame assertion

The New York Knicks did not beat the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, but they did get Landry Shamet back from the shoulder injury that had been keeping him out of the action since late November. After the game, Knicks head coach Mike Brown praised Shamet as being one of the team's two best on-ball defenders. If there was any doubt about Shamet keeping his rotation spot upon his return from injury, Brown took it away in San Francisco.

Brown says Shamet, McBride are NY's best defenders on the ball

Brown described Shamet and teammate Miles McBride as the team's "best on-ball defenders," adding some even more specific praise for the veteran in the wake of his return.

"Landry is tough, he’s smart. On the defensive end of the floor he’s going to try to do every little detail at the highest level of efficiency he can," Brown shared with reporters after the game at the Chase Center.

It's clear the coach sees Shamet as a two-way contributor, despite his love for the veteran's defensive intensity and instincts. He added that the sharpshooter attacks the game "with a competitive spirit defensively" and "puts a lot of pressure on the defense" with how much he runs on offense.

It's interesting to see Brown highlight the offensive value that Shamet provides the team simply with effort. He doesn't need a 40-inch vertical, layup package from a videogame, or absolutely limitless 3-point range to put stress on opposing defenses. He needs to run.

Shamet, McBride, and Josh Hart are the Knicks that arguably do the most leading by example with regard to showing hustle and grit on the court. With Brown consistently pointing to the team's physicality, or lack of ability to deal with opponents' physicality, after losses, it's clear to see why these three have been so important to the coach.

When the team was missing both Hart and Shamet after Christmas Day, Brown ended up turning to McBride in his starting lineup to help replace that toughness. With all three back in the lineup, the Knicks have their on-court leaders in the departments of spunk and gumption. They just need it to start translating to the court.

Thursday night's game against the Warriors was the Knicks' seventh loss in nine games. It was their first full game without Jalen Brunson, who left just five minutes into their eventual loss in Sacramento.

With the Kings and Warriors dispatching them on their home courts, the Knicks have fallen to the Eastern Conference's third seed. They'll need to find the grit needed to make that ground up, even if Brunson has to miss more time.