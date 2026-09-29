Knicks won't trade Miles McBride if Leon Rose stays true to form

The New York Knicks have a few contract situations in the news cycle of late. Most notably, center Karl-Anthony Towns is eligible for an extension, with both sides reportedly far apart in negotiations.

He’s not the only starter eligible for an extension; Josh Hart is, too. Those players have options for next season; Miles McBride does not.

Because of McBride’s upcoming free agency, barring an extension, many have speculated that McBride could be dealt by this season’s trade deadline. Leon Rose’s time with the Knicks, though, suggests that may not happen.

Leon Rose doesn’t make trades to weaken the roster

The Knicks' longest-tenured player, McBride, has been underpaid by quite a bit compared with his performance on the court in recent years. His last deal, which finishes up this season, was for three years and $13 million.

The 26-year-old wants—and deserves—a raise.

The problem is that, with second-apron concerns, New York probably needs to see how much it pays Towns in an extension before it can even determine how much it can pay McBride. If Towns instead picks up his $61 million player option for 2027-28, it would be nearly impossible to retain McBride and stay under the second apron.

The writing may be on the wall. As long as James Dolan mandates that the Knicks stay below the second apron, McBride may soon be a goner.

This wouldn't be the first time Dolan has seemingly forced Rose's hand. Dolan played a large role in the team firing Tom Thibodeau. That move worked out as Mike Brown led them to a title in his first year. It remains to be seen if staying under the second apron proves wise, as well.

So why not trade McBride before the upcoming season is over, so he doesn’t leave for nothing in return?

That just hasn’t been Rose’s M.O. Since joining the Knicks in March 2020, the team hasn’t made a deal that weakens the current roster. The most notable players dealt away—RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley—brought back OG Anunoby. It’s safe to say that New York didn’t get worse after making that trade in December 2023.

The previous longest-tenured Knick, Mitchell Robinson, was lost this offseason because the team did not want to go over the second apron. Now, there’s a chance Rose and company had no idea Dolan would not allow them to go over the second apron once the offseason began. There were never any serious talks about dealing Robinson, though.

If allowed, the team likely would have entered the second apron to retain Robinson. It might be the same again next offseason with McBride.

McBride has been a vital player for the Knicks, mostly coming off the bench but also serving as a spot starter. Take a look at his on/off splits throughout his career, and it’s clear that New York has mostly performed better with him on the floor.

The Knicks may find a deal that improves the roster involving McBride. Dealing him away to get a third big who may or may not be a slight upgrade over Andre Drummond doesn’t seem like something Rose will do.