Miles McBride’s disappointment captures how quickly Knicks' window can close

Miles McBride wants to stay with the New York Knicks beyond the 2026-27 season. Unfortunately, his expiring contract puts him at risk of leaving next summer and extension negotiations haven't exactly gone according to plan for either side.

McBride spoke candidly about the experience and expressed his disappointment in how negotiations have thus far played out—and, though perhaps inadvertently, reminded the Knicks of how quickly a championship window can be slammed shut.

McBride, 26, is entering the final season of the ultimate bargain contract. He's owed just $3,956,523 in 2026-27, which will conclude a front-loaded three-year, $13 million deal that played a significant role in New York being able to cultivate depth despite handing out a small surplus of lucrative deals.

Per Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News, McBride expressed his disappointment in the fact that he's been unable to come to terms on a contract extension with the Knicks.

“I’m a little — I’m a little disappointed. Of course, you want to obviously come to the right terms, and I want to be in New York. So yeah, it's a little hard at times, but I'm gonna be a professional. I want to go out and do my job. So that's in my ability, and to help the team win for as long as I'm with the team.”

McBride continued:

“I hope we come to some type of agreement. I've played through injury. I’ve been through a lot with this team, and I've worked my way into being a key guy. So you know, I'd love to get something done."

McBride reiterated that he'll remain professional and do everything he can to help the team win, but the second apron is costing the Knicks dearly—and could be the source of their title window slamming shut.

Miles McBride on extension negotiations: "I'm a little disappointed"

The Knicks took a surplus of chances on the financial front to end their 53-year championship drought. Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby will make just under $100 million combined this coming season, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges will both exceed $30 million apiece, and Josh Hart is owed roughly $21 million himself.

With the second apron putting the clamps on teams hoping to break free of financial restrictions, however, the Knicks' big contracts could slam their window shut.

New York already lost backup center and homegrown talent Mitchell Robinson to the second apron. Robinson, whom the Knicks drafted and then spent the past eight years featuring in their rotation, signed with the Boston Celtics on a three-year, $47,388,600 contract.

Robinson's departure followed Knicks governor James Dolan plainly stating that the franchise wouldn't go into the second apron to keep the team together.

Second apron is forcing Knicks to alienate critical players

Fast forward mere months and McBride could be preparing to follow in Robinson's footsteps. McBride, in his own words, has played through injuries and sacrificed for the team during his five seasons with the franchise.

Unfortunately, the Knicks' big spending on the starters and the unforgiving nature of the second apron could push him out at a time when he should be rewarded for the sacrifices he's made for the team.

The sad reality is: McBride isn't the only player being impacted by this reality. Karl-Anthony Towns is reportedly at a standstill with the Knicks in his own negotiations. It's all an apparent result of the second apron and the manner in which New York will have to adapt to it.

It's too soon to outright claim that the Knicks are losing their title window, but the second apron has a tight grip on their future and losing McBride would be a massive blow to their ambitions.