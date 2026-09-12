Knicks still have another drought to end next season even after winning a title

The New York Knicks finally ended a 53-year championship drought this past season, after raising the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time since 1973. Now, they'll look to end another drought—albeit one of slightly less significance.

It has been 13 years since the Knicks last won the Atlantic Division. It happened in the 2012-13 season, Carmelo Anthony and head coach Mike Woodson led their group to a 54-28 record and the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

As the reigning champions, many might expect the Knicks to be the clear favorites to win their division in 2026-27. It certainly won’t be easy, though, as the Atlantic Division—at least on paper—looks to be the clear best of the six in the NBA.

Reigning NBA champions but not reigning Atlantic Division champions

Last season, the Atlantic Division went a cumulative 220-190. That was the best in the Eastern Conference and second-best in the NBA, only behind the Northwest Division, which features the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Four of the top seven teams in the East came from the Atlantic.

Although they went on to win the NBA Finals, the Knicks finished second in the divisional race in 2025-26, three games behind the Boston Celtics. New York has won five Atlantic Division titles in franchise history (1970-71, 1988-89, 1992-93, 1993-94, and 2012-13).

As good as the Atlantic was last season (aside from the Brooklyn Nets), the division looks to be even better in 2026-27.

The Philadelphia 76ers have added Jaylen Brown and LeBron James. While health—particularly with Joel Embiid—is a concern, their healthy starting five is arguably the best in the league. Adding players such as Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons also gives Nick Nurse more options off the bench.

The Toronto Raptors are (eventually) reacquiring Kawhi Leonard. The team took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the opening round of the playoffs last season and has a higher ceiling with Leonard.

The Boston Celtics no longer have Jaylen Brown, but they will have Jayson Tatum all season long. Boston also signed Mitchell Robinson away from the Knicks, who will give them a solid center combo for 48 minutes alongside Neemias Queta.

The Nets? Well, they added Julius Randle, but it would be shocking if they were near any of the other four Atlantic Division teams in the standings.

So, it will be tough sledding for the Knicks to end their division title drought. One major sportsbook lists New York as the favorite to win the Atlantic at +160. Both Philadelphia and Boston are close behind at +225. The Raptors are +800, with the Nets an absolute long shot at +50,000.

As the Knicks proved last season, though, they can reach another level once the playoffs arrive. It wouldn't be surprising if New York once again doesn't win the Atlantic—but they would still be quite the postseason threat.