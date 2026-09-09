Mitchell Robinson's departure is just the start of the Knicks roster building pain

The New York Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson in free agency, and it was just the start of the difficulties in keeping this roster together to defend the title. Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are extension-eligible right now. KAT can decline his $61 million player option for the 2027-28 season and become a free agent next summer. The Knicks are just $7.2 million under the second apron for next season and only have ten players under contract.

To make matters worse, Jalen Brunson has just two guaranteed years left on his contract. After taking a discount to help the Knicks build a championship roster, JB will likely be looking to recoup some of those millions. If Brunson takes anywhere near the max, New York will need to send more players packing to avoid the second apron.

The Knicks don’t want to deal with the roster-building restrictions that come with being over the second apron. It is why they let Mitch Rob sign with the rival Boston Celtics and have not extended KAT or Hart. They would love to keep their core together, but the second apron makes it virtually impossible. The Knicks have more difficult decisions to make.

Karl-Anthony Towns must take a discount to stay with the Knicks

KAT is eligible for a four-year, $272 million extension that would have an average annual value of $68 million per year. The Knicks simply can’t afford that. They hope they can convince Towns to stay, but he just proved he can be the second-best player on a title team.

New York can’t even afford to give Towns $60 million per year if they want to keep their core players and stay under the second apron. KAT can be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027. It is time to extend or trade him to ensure no asset is wasted.

KAT is even more important with Mitch Rob in Boston. The Knicks signed Andre Drummond to replace Robinson. He was virtually the best option available at the Knicks’ price point, but he is a downgrade. New York needs Towns to be a strong rim protector and rebounder along with maintaining his offensive production. That is a big ask, along with convincing him to accept a discount.

The Knicks can’t upgrade at the five without losing one of their starters. They need to keep Towns to stay in title contention.

Miles McBride should already have one foot out the door

McBride is set to be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027 and is making under $4 million this season. The 26-year-old is coming off the best year of his career and will be looking to cash in. He has made $17.3 million in his first six seasons. McBride will be looking to make that in one year once he hits the open market.

Fans know this is the 6’2 guard’s final year with the franchise. They don’t have the money to keep him and are prioritizing other players.

Knicks will have to part with a starter by 2028

With Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges locked in long-term with hefty salaries, something has to give. Even if Hart keeps making $20 million and KAT accepts a discount, the Knicks blow past the second apron with Brunson’s extension. New York has two years left at maximum with this starting five.

The second apron comes for every contender. The Celtics have already dismantled the 2024 title roster with Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and Luke Kornet all being gone. They still have Jayson Tatum and Derrick White, but have been forced to retool the supporting cast. The 2025 champion Oklahoma City Thunder had to trade three role players this summer to avoid the second apron. More heartbreak is coming for the Knicks.

New York’s simplest move is moving on from Josh Hart and riding with the other four. Ideally, they would land a difference-making draft pick to fill in. Sam Presti keeps doing it in OKC, and Leon Rose may just steal that blueprint.

The New York Knicks face more roster construction issues. Letting Mitchell Robinson walk was just the start of trying to dodge the second apron during Jalen Brunson’s prime. Every dollar counts. The Knicks have to decide which players are must-keeps and who can be sent packing to avoid the harsh penalties that come with overspending. It certainly won’t be easy.