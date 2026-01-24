Knicks' stance on key veteran is crystal clear ahead of trade deadline

The New York Knicks' record-setting margin of victory over the Brooklyn Nets came, in part, due to veteran sharpshooter Landry Shamet's contributions. The 28-year-old shot a perfect 6-for-6 from 3-point land, giving the Knicks 18 points and plenty of hustle and grit. Head coach Mike Brown has gone as far as to say that he would cover Shamet's salary himself if it ensured his spot on the roster, and most recently affirmed the eighth-year pro as part of the top eight players in his rotation. It's unlikely that Shamet is going anywhere ahead of the quickly-approaching trade deadline.

From roster bubble to top eight: Shamet has become a fixture

At the end of the 2025 NBA offseason, the Knicks had numbers to crunch. Trade talks involving Tyler Kolek and Pacôme Dadiet made their way around as fans wondered how the team would open up the roster spots needed to keep at least two of Malcolm Brogdon, Garrison Mathews, and Shamet.

When Brogdon surprised the league landscape by retiring, New York's decision became much easier. They unfortunately had to part ways with Mathews, but were able to carry Shamet into the regular season without parting ways with any of their younger players in a salary dump deal.

After earning a spot in the nightly rotation, even recording a career high in points, Shamet's season was derailed by a shoulder injury. It was the same one that kept him out of several months' worth of games last season, when New York was arguably in even greater need of the depth he provided their roster.

It was then that Brown, who grew to love him quickly, jokingly(?) offered to cover Shamet's salary himself in the event that the second apron didn't allow the team to keep him throughout his rehabilitation.

Shamet's return marks another chapter for the '26 Knicks

Shamet's back, healthy, and smacking 3-pointers – as he showed against the Nets. Brown told reporters before the team's recent home game against the Phoenix Suns that, now that Shamet had returned, he'd be able to try a combination of players that the analytics department told him had yet to play together.

When asked after the game about that lineup, Brown revealed that Shamet's return gave him a fully healthy version of his top-eight players. That's all the proof anyone should need to know that the guy shooting 43.5% on 3-pointers this season likely isn't headed anywhere ahead of early February's trade deadline.

The Knicks need him out there for several reasons, with his toughness perhaps being the most important. Brown recently calling him and Deuce McBride the team's two best on-ball defenders, even with Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby on the roster, says a lot.