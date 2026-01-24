Karl-Anthony Towns just got a Josh Hart challenge that's dividing Knicks fans

The New York Knicks' vibes were saved by their record-setting margin of victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. After practice on Thursday, though, Karl-Anthony Towns once again became the center of attention. Josh Hart was asked about finding Towns and getting him the ball, with reporters curious about any potential difficulties regarding the big man being in different spots in a new system. Hart acknowledged that while things are a bit different, he showed faith in Towns' offense and said that he wants to hear about the center blocking shots – not his defense.

Hart tells reporters Towns' blocks matter more than his shots

"It's a little different. We're basketball players, we've got to be able to adapt to different situations. Coaches have to adapt to their players, and we have to adapt to coaches. There's a good middle ground. Sometimes, we're still trying to figure that out," Hart told reporters at the team's Tarrytown practice facility.

It was after Hart acknowledged that both Towns and new head coach Mike Brown have work to do with regard to finding a rhythm, that he uttered the words that have already been shared countless times between Knick fans across the world.

"He's a good offensive player, he's going to figure that out. We've got to make sure we focus on defense. I don't want to hear too much about his touches, I want to hear about him blocking shots," Hart said of Towns and his struggles in Brown's system.

Towns' defense hasn't been one of the three biggest problems this season, with his efficiency around the rim, his 3-point shooting, and his offensive fouling taking precedence. Hart's challenge of his teammate was not some unexpected airing of grievances through the media that had not been shared in private.

This is a Knicks group trying to develop a shared sense of accountability. They want to be able to operate on a string under Brown, shifting on defense and moving the ball on offense in ways that force opponents to bring their best. Hart may have also been, in part, addressing the media with his comments, sharing that he wishes they were asking questions about other things than Towns' touches on offense – or lack of them.

Hart doesn't seem to think he's above any criticism either

It's also worth noting that after practice on Tuesday, Hart told reporters that he'd be a "fraud" if he challenged teammates to be better but didn't dominate the margins himself. He clearly doesn't think that he's played his way out of inclusion under the microscope.