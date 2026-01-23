How the Knicks can find a frontcourt lifeline in the event of a KAT trade

The New York Knicks don't seem to have any plans of trading All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of the trade deadline. But there's a Giannis Antetokounmpo-sized question mark in every team's plans right now and Mitchell Robinson is going to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Despite all of the trades that got them their roster, the Knicks have their first round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Duke's Patrick Ngongba II, who came in at #14 on Chris Kline's latest big board for FanSided, looks like a great option in the late-first round if they need a big man.

New big board shows Ngongba II as great early Knicks option

After playing just 10 minutes per game in 30 appearances as a freshman, Ngongba II is a major part of Duke's plans this year. The 6'11" sophomore has started 17 of 18 games thus far, averaging 23.3 minutes. He's giving the Blue Devils 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 0.6 steals per game with a 64.2 field goal percentage.

Ngongba II has been stuffing the stat sheet in his second year, making the jump that fans and analysts alike were expecting. He'll be 20 years old at the time of the draft, which would make him one of the younger members of any contending team. But Kline's description of the center's game paints him as a player that could potentially grow into a mix of Knicks centers, past and present.

"He does not occupy a particularly groundbreaking archetype, but there is still immense value in a massive center who excels in the small areas. Ngongba is a forceful screen-setter and post scorer. He establishes good position on the glass. He consistently locks down the paint in drop coverage. Ngongba just feels like a solid, day-one role player at the next level," Kline wrote of Ngongba II.

That sounds a bit like Mitchell Robinson, right? Get this: he seems to have some Isaiah Hartenstein to his game as well.

"Ngongba doesn't space the floor offensively and he's fairly streamlined as a scorer — hooks, dunks, putbacks, so forth — but there is a special, standout trait that elevates Ngongba into a more special territory. The dude is a phenomenal passer, able to map the floor and locate cutters before the defense can react," Kline remarked on his big board.

The draft analyst went a bit more in depth on why specifically he thinks Ngongba II's passing ability makes him an intriguing NBA prospect. But the gist of the 20-year-old's game is clear: if the Knicks are looking for a center, and find a veteran option on a minimum contract just in case Ngongba II isn't ready right away, the Duke center would be a solid pick for New York.

He could potentially develop into a super-modern version of the skillsets that have helped win them numerous playoff series.