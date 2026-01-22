Knicks' star G-Leaguer Dink Pate's plans for next year could sting them (again)

The New York Knicks were excited to add Dink Pate as an undrafted free agent this past offseason. The 19-year-old is already setting records for the Westchester Knicks in his third season in the G-League. The natural next steps are a two-way contract and jump to the NBA, right? Not for Pate, who's reportedly looking into an NCAA career according to DraftExpress. Having three years of G-League experience and one year as a player at the collegiate level would make Pate even more unique: and also sting for the Knicks.

Pate's plans for college could change Knicks' plans

This would be a crazy move, but not because it's some bad idea from Pate and his camp. It's simply just unprecedented. The Knicks saw James Nnaji, whose draft rights they acquired in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, go to college in late December. He now plays for the Baylor Bears, despite having NBA Summer League experience with the Charlotte Hornets and Knicks.

Pate has never signed a two-way contract. So despite having both Summer League and G-League experience, he's eligible too. He could very well make the "jump" to college next year, which had been rumored by an NBA trainer before.

Since the Knicks never actually drafted Pate, he could simply allow his contract with them to expire and do whatever he pleased afterwards. With his NCAA eligibility being explored, it's becoming clear what that pivot might be.

Knicks pivot to Dillon Jones in wake of Pate's plans

Pate has apparently even been avoiding signing a two-way contract so that he can maintain his NCAA eligibility. The Knicks recently freed up a third two-way spot, with many fans expecting Pate to get the nod and start joining the NBA team at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks signed Dillon Jones instead, which was first reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

That brought one of Leon Rose and his front office's 2024 NBA Draft Day trades full circle, with New York signing the player in Jones that the Oklahoma City Thunder sent them five second-round picks to be able to draft at the end of the first round.

It's unclear what the team's plans are for Jones, who head coach Mike Brown hasn't discussed since his signing. But the former first-round pick is a clear pivot from Pate, who the team is finding out might have other plans. It would be great for both sides if Pate could stick in New York and eventually contribute to the Knicks. But if he wants to take advantage of NIL money while he can, that chance could come later on in 2026.