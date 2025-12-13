Knicks are sending Jordan Clarkson a message he can’t ignore

By scouring the trade market for additional guards, the New York Knicks are making it abundantly clear that they do not trust Jordan Clarkson.

Never mind his role. His spot on the team could be in jeopardy as a result.

Sure, targeting a reunion with Donte DiVincenzo and emerging as a suitor for Jose Alvarado speaks to a lack of trust in Tyler Kolek. But the Knicks have already clarified their stance on him many times over. Though Landry Shamet’s absence has paved the way for him to receive additional opportunities, he’s never once been considered a steady part of the rotation.

Clarkson is different. He is, to date, one of the reserves upon whom Mike Brown leans most.

If the latest rumors are true, the Knicks are trying to ensure that changes.

The Knicks’ rumored trade targets say everything we need to know about Jordan Clarkson’s future

While DiVincenzo and Alvarado have fundamentally different strengths than Clarkson, New York is plainly telegraphing it intends to beef up the guard rotation behind Jalen Brunson.

Such a move is unlikely to come at the expense of Deuce McBride. And Kolek is already too often a non-factor. That leaves Clarkson to feel the squeeze.

Neither DiVincenzo nor Alvarado brings as much on-ball self-creation. It’s hard to see the Knicks caring when Clarkson has dipped below 30 percent from three for the season, and is shooting barely 40 percent on twos over his past seven games.

New York probably has a better chance of Alvarado and DiVincenzo teeing up offense for others, too. The Knicks have struggled to score at anything resembling league average when Clarkson plays without Brunson. This has prompted Brown to use the two in tandem. And while it’s working thus far, planning around a ball-handler who can’t provide relief independent of Brunson defeats the purpose of having said ball-handler at all.

This is, again, an indictment of others. That includes McBride. But he’s not supposed to be a backup floor general, or even a combo guard. He is supposed to be a three-and-D menace, and is living up to that billing so far.

Jordan Clarkson has more than minutes at stake

Clarkson will almost assuredly see his minutes slashed if the Knicks land one of DiVincenzo or Alvarado, let alone both. But this presumes he’s even still on the roster.

New York needs matching salaries to send out in trades. Clarkson’s league-minimum deal, which can be moved as of December 15, is beyond easy to ship out. If the Knicks find themselves chasing a player who makes more than Guerschon Yabusele, Clarkson could be included to make the math work.

Heck, the same holds true even if the Knicks are going after cheaper names. Yabusele has largely devolved into a pumpkin, and the player option he holds for next season could make acquiring him prohibitive for other teams.

Instead of using him as outgoing money for someone like Alvarado, who’s earning $4.5 million, that kind of deal could become a Clarkson-plus-Pacome Dadiet situation. Landry Shamet falls into this bucket as well, but even with his shoulder injury, the front office may prefer to wait out his return. His bang-to-buck ratio is that ridiculous.

All of this stands to change if Clarkson plays better, or if the Knicks adjust their list of priorities. For the time being, though, JC’s spot in the rotation—and the roster at large—seems like it’s on thin ice.