Knicks News: G League center signs with rival, former player gets another chance
The New York Knicks' G League affiliate lost a center to a rival on Monday when the Pacers signed Moses Brown. New York signed the 25-year-old to an Exhibit 10 contract before training camp and waived him after.
Brown joined the G League team in Westchester but wasn't there for long, as the season began less than two weeks ago. Indiana needed to sign a reinforcement after losing James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson for the season. Myles Turner missed Monday's game against the Raptors with a calf injury, and he left Wednesday's contest early against the Rockets.
Brown has played for Portland (two separate stints), Oklahoma City, Dallas, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Brooklyn.
Speaking of another NBA opportunity, the Pelicans signed former Knicks guard Elfird Payton on Wednesday after waiving him before the season started. Like Indiana, New Orleans is dealing with injuries.
The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (hamstring), Dejounte Murray (hand fracture), Jordan Hawkins (back), Herb Jones (shoulder), Brandon Ingram (ankle), CJ McCollum (thigh), and Trey Murphy (hamstring) in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers. New Orleans' injuries are so bad that Payton started. It's a reminder for New York fans that the team's injuries could be far, far worse.
More Knicks news
- Former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein made his Thunder regular-season debut on Wednesday against the Trail Blazers. He missed the first 15 games of the season after he fractured his hand in the preseason.
- New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that Jalen Brunson didn't want to comment on the NBA's investigation into his father's promotion, but the star guard did say Rick is "more than qualified."
NBA news
- Shams Charania reported that Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton will undergo season-ending ACL surgery. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 10 games.
- Suns owner Mat Ishbia told ESPN he expects Kevin Durant to sign an extension next summer and wants KD to retire with Phoenix. The 36-year-old is currently sidelined with a calf injury.
- Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said that Rock Entertainment Group is working on a bid to bring a WNBA team to Cleveland. The Cleveland Rockers were the last WNBA team to play in the city over 20 years ago.