Former Knicks fan favorite is close to making his regular-season debut for new team
The New York Knicks haven't been able to escape the injuries that haunted them last season. Part of the reason New York traded for Karl-Anthony Towns before training camp was because of the team's thin frontcourt depth. The front office knew Mitchell Robinson wouldn't be ready for the start of the season.
The Knicks didn't have the luxury of turning to Isaiah Hartenstein like they did last season when Robinson got hurt. Hartenstein upped his value significantly in 2023-24 and signed a three-year, $87 million deal with Oklahoma City in free agency. New York couldn't match that.
Unfortunately, Hartenstein has yet to make his Thunder regular-season debut after fracturing his left hand in a preseason game on Oct. 15. He missed the team's first 15 games of the regular season. However, Hartenstein was upgraded to questionable ahead of Oklahoma City's matchup against Portland on Wednesday.
Former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein upgraded to questionable for Thunder
Hartenstein might not make his regular-season debut on Wednesday, but it's clear he's close to returning. After tonight, the Thunder's next game won't be until Monday. If he doesn't play against the Trail Blazers, he'll likely play against the Kings.
The Thunder especially need Hartenstein after the team's latest injury. On Nov. 10, Chet Holmgren broke his hip. He'll be sidelined for at least seven more weeks. Oklahoma City has been playing small without Hartenstein and Holmgren.
After winning the Western Conference last season, the Thunder had one of the best offseasons in the league. Not only did they sign Hartenstein, but they traded Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso. That was a no-brainer move. It will be hard to beat a healthy Oklahoma City squad, especially with Holmgren and Hartenstein down low.
The Knicks tip-off in Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, meaning fans will have extra time before the game to watch Hartenstein and the Thunder if he plays. The pain of his free agency departure should've worn off by now.
In a little over a month (Jan. 3), New York will travel to Hartenstein's new home state to play the Thunder. He'll return to MSG for the first time since leaving on Jan. 10. Hartenstein might be the enemy now, but he'll still get a warm welcome.