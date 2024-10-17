Pelicans waive former Knicks guard who was part of 2021 playoff squad
Remember the 2020-21 season? The New York Knicks ended their playoff drought and were ousted by the Hawks in the first round. Everyone thought Atlanta was on the rise. Look at the Knicks and Hawks now.
There is only one player from the 2020-21 roster left in New York. Up until three weeks ago, there were two. The Knicks traded Julius Randle to the Timberwolves as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns deal. Who's the last man standing? Mitchell Robinson.
The center won't be available until January at the earliest after he underwent his second surgery of the 2023-24 season in May. There have been trade rumors circulating about Robinson, but he's still a Knick (for now).
Several other players on the 2020-21 roster are out of the league, like Austin Rivers and Nerlens Noel. Others, like Elfird Payton, are fighting for roster spots in the NBA.
New York signed Payton in 2019 free agency, and he re-signed with the Knicks in 2020 to a one-year, $5 million deal. He averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in 2020-21, shooting 43.2% from the field. Payton signed with the Suns in the 2021 offseason. He played 50 games for Phoenix in 2021-22, the last time he played in an NBA game.
Pelicans waive former Knicks guard Elfrid Payton
Payton hopped around in 2022 and 2023, including playing in Puerto Rico. Last offseason, he signed with the Pacers but was waived. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Indiana Mad Ants, the Pacers' G League Affiliate.
On Oct. 11, the Pelicans announced that Payton signed a non-guaranteed deal. The Louisiana native played 42 games for the Pelicans in 2018-19. New Orleans waived Payton on Wednesday after a couple of preseason outings. If another team doesn't pick him up, he could play for the Pelicans' G League affiliate this season.
Since leaving New York, Payton hasn't stayed with a team for more than one season. As fans know all too well, his two-year stint with the Knicks didn't go as hoped. Unfortunately, his career hasn't panned out elsewhere. He could join a list of former Knicks (like Frank Ntilikina) who go overseas to play basketball. Hopefully, his next move works out for him, whatever it may be.