Ripple effects of surprise KAT deal could mean another Knicks trade is coming
The New York Knicks might not be done. Who knows what they could do? The front office pulled off two major trades this summer, and nobody saw them coming. No one predicted that the Knicks would trade for Karl-Anthony Towns less than a month before the season started.
Jake Fischer reported that New York made Julius Randle available last week after Mitchell Robinson's injury update. The Knicks weren't blindsided by Robinson's status, but they knew they needed to boost the frontcourt. KAT is the new starting center, at least for the time being.
Towns could slide to the four when Robinson returns, but that's only if the injured big man is still on the team.
Shortly after Shams Charania reported the KAT trade, Kris Pursiainen tweeted that New York was "taking and receiving calls" about Robinson. It'd make sense if that's true. Teams needing another center should call the Knicks to check Robinson's status, even though he'll start the season sidelined. When healthy, he's one of the best defensive bigs in the league.
There hasn't been an official report about a potential Robinson trade, but again, that doesn't mean one won't happen. Maybe Leon Rose and Co. are motivated to move Robinson before the season.
Will Knicks trade Mitchell Robinson before the start of the season?
Robinson is the longest-tenured Knick on the roster. He's the last man standing from the 2020-21 squad. Fans have watched him grow exponentially since New York drafted him in 2018.
It would be bittersweet to see Mitch go, but his injury history is concerning. The Knicks sent draft assets and key players to the Nets and Timberwolves for Mikal Bridges and Towns. New York is all-in. Relying on an oft-injured big man might not be in the Knicks' championship plan. If Mitch returns, could he sustain a long playoff run?
New York might want to hold onto Robinson to start the season and assess where he is in a few months. He's expected to return before deadline. Teams should be hesitant about trading for an injured Robinson, but that could change in a few months.
Memphis and New Orleans are two teams that come to mind. There has been speculation about the Knicks potentially being interested in Trey Murphy, but there haven't been any official reports. It's hard to see the Pelicans throwing Murphy in a deal for Robinson right now.
This is a situation that fans need to monitor as it plays out.