Mitchell Robinson injury history: Every ailment Knicks center has missed time for

A complete look at every game Mitch has missed.

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson / Patrick McDermott/GettyImages
Mitchell Robinson is back as the New York Knicks starting center now that Isaiah Hartenstein is gone. He missed most of last season with an ankle injury but is healthy entering 2024-25.

Robinson's durability is a concern. The Knicks signed Precious Achiuwa as a backup, and Jericho Sims is the third-string center, but that duo might not be enough if Robinson gets hurt. New York explored center trade options this summer.

Hopefully, Robinson will have a similar season to 2021-22, when he played a career-high 72 games.

Mitchell Robinson's injury history with Knicks

Here's a season-by-season breakdown of injuries that caused Robinson to miss time:

2018-19

Dec. 13, 2018: Left game with ankle injury, missed 13 games

Feb. 3, 2019: Missed game due to illness

2019-20

Oct. 23, 2019: Missed first game with ankle sprain

Nov. 6, 2019: Left game with concussion-like symptoms, missed three games

March 4, 2020: Missed game with hamstring injury

2020-21

Feb. 12, 2021: Left game with hand injury, missed 14 games with fractured right hand

March 29, 2021: Underwent hand surgery, missed last 23 regular-season game and first-round of playoffs

2021-22

Nov. 8, 2021: Missed game with hip flexor injury

Nov. 20, 2021: Left game with concussion-like symptoms, missed two games

Jan. 2, 2022: Missed game because of health and safety protocols

Jan. 23, 2022: Sprained ankle, missed one game

Feb. 8, 2022: Missed game with back injury

March 23, 2022: Missed game with lower back soreness

Apr. 6, 2022: Out with illness, missed last three games of season

2022-23

Nov. 4, 2022: Left game with knee injury, missed eight games

Jan. 18, 2023: Left game with sprained thumb, missed 14 games

April 7, 2023: Missed game because of rest

2023-24

Dec. 8, 2023: Left game with fractured left ankle, missed 50 games

March 31, 2024: Missed game with ankle injury management

April 25, 2024 (round one): Left game with sprained left ankle, missed one game

May 6, 2024 (round two): Left game with ankle injury, missed six games

Mitchell Robinson's games played per season with Knicks

2018-19: 66 games played

2019-20: 61 games played

2020-21: 31 games played

2021-22: 72 games played

2022-23: 59 games played

2023-24: 31 games played

