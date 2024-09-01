Mitchell Robinson injury history: Every ailment Knicks center has missed time for
Mitchell Robinson is back as the New York Knicks starting center now that Isaiah Hartenstein is gone. He missed most of last season with an ankle injury but is healthy entering 2024-25.
Robinson's durability is a concern. The Knicks signed Precious Achiuwa as a backup, and Jericho Sims is the third-string center, but that duo might not be enough if Robinson gets hurt. New York explored center trade options this summer.
Hopefully, Robinson will have a similar season to 2021-22, when he played a career-high 72 games.
Mitchell Robinson's injury history with Knicks
Here's a season-by-season breakdown of injuries that caused Robinson to miss time:
2018-19
Dec. 13, 2018: Left game with ankle injury, missed 13 games
Feb. 3, 2019: Missed game due to illness
2019-20
Oct. 23, 2019: Missed first game with ankle sprain
Nov. 6, 2019: Left game with concussion-like symptoms, missed three games
March 4, 2020: Missed game with hamstring injury
2020-21
Feb. 12, 2021: Left game with hand injury, missed 14 games with fractured right hand
March 29, 2021: Underwent hand surgery, missed last 23 regular-season game and first-round of playoffs
2021-22
Nov. 8, 2021: Missed game with hip flexor injury
Nov. 20, 2021: Left game with concussion-like symptoms, missed two games
Jan. 2, 2022: Missed game because of health and safety protocols
Jan. 23, 2022: Sprained ankle, missed one game
Feb. 8, 2022: Missed game with back injury
March 23, 2022: Missed game with lower back soreness
Apr. 6, 2022: Out with illness, missed last three games of season
2022-23
Nov. 4, 2022: Left game with knee injury, missed eight games
Jan. 18, 2023: Left game with sprained thumb, missed 14 games
April 7, 2023: Missed game because of rest
2023-24
Dec. 8, 2023: Left game with fractured left ankle, missed 50 games
March 31, 2024: Missed game with ankle injury management
April 25, 2024 (round one): Left game with sprained left ankle, missed one game
May 6, 2024 (round two): Left game with ankle injury, missed six games
Mitchell Robinson's games played per season with Knicks
2018-19: 66 games played
2019-20: 61 games played
2020-21: 31 games played
2021-22: 72 games played
2022-23: 59 games played
2023-24: 31 games played