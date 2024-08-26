Resurfaced Knicks center trade rumor isn't as significant as it may seem
The period between the New York Knicks losing Isaiah Hartenstein to re-signing Precious Achiuwa to a one-year deal was full of trade rumors. The Knicks explored other options before bringing Achiuwa back.
One of the most interesting options New York explored was Walker Kessler. In his first two seasons in the league, the 23-year-old averaged 8.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game, shooting 69% from the floor. He started in 62 of the 138 games he played for the Jazz.
Unsurprisingly, Utah priced Kessler high. On July 9, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks offered two first-round picks for the center "in recent weeks and were rebuffed." The quality of the picks was unknown.
Recently, the fact that the Knicks and Jazz engaged in trade talks has resurfaced. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus created a three-team mock trade involving Kessler and Utah. When explaining why the Jazz would do it, he wrote:
"Per multiple sources, Utah has discussed Kessler previously in trade, including a stalled conversation with the New York Knicks. He doesn't seem part of the team's long-term plan, and the Jazz get a replacement in Sharpe from the Nets."
We already knew the Knicks and Jazz discussed a Walker Kessler trade
Pincus' words about Kessler have taken off because it's the slow part of the offseason. The Knicks could be interested in the center before the deadline if he's still with the Jazz, but it seems like New York won't make another trade before the season starts.
Kessler is a good trade option for interested teams. He's young and has a lot of potential. Especially for a team like the Knicks, he could grow into the team's starting center.
New York will start the season with Mitchell Robinson, Achiuwa, and Jericho Sims at center. Maybe Julius Randle and OG Anunoby will also spend time at the five. The Knicks have an open roster spot they could use to sign another big man.
If Kessler's still on the market in February, maybe the New York-Utah trade talks will ramp back up. Remember that as a team over the first tax apron, the Knicks can't receive more in a trade than they send out, which will complicate things.