Westchester Knicks G League schedule, results, roster, and how to watch
On the nights when the New York Knicks aren't preoccupying fans, they can turn their attention to the Westchester Knicks.
New York's G League affiliate has a solid roster that includes three players on two-way contracts (Jacob Toppin, Boo Buie, and Kevin McCullar Jr.) and veteran forward T.J. Warren. McCullar didn't play in the Knicks preseason because of a nagging knee injury, and he's yet to make his G League debut. Fans will have another reason to watch Westchester when the rookie is cleared to play.
Knicks G League roster
Number
Player
Position
School
Height
Weight
#00
Jacob Toppin
F
Kentucky
6'8''
200 lbs
#0
Boo Buie
G
Northwestern
6'2''
180 lbs
#1
T.J. Warren
F
NCSU
6'8''
220 lbs
#2
Damion Baugh
G
TCU
6'4''
194 lbs
#5
Jamal Bey
G
Washington
6'6''
210 lbs
#7
Chuma Okeke
F
Auburn
6'7''
229 lbs
#8
Donovan Williams
G
UNLV
6'6''
190 lbs
#9
Kevin McCullar Jr.
G
Kansas
6'6''
210 lbs
#11
Kaiden Rice
F
Georgetown
6'7''
215 lbs
#14
Alex O'Connell
G
Creighton
6'6''
185 lbs
#34
Moses Brown
C
UCLA
7'2''
258 lbs
#35
Abdullah Ahmed
C
N/A
6'10''
220 lbs
#44
Landry Shamet
G
Wichita State
6'4''
190 lbs
Knicks G League schedule and results
November
Sunday, Nov. 10 at Long Island Nets (3 p.m. ET on YES App) Knicks win 118-99
Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Long Island Nets (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and YES App) Knicks win 127-117
Friday, Nov. 15 at Maine Celtics (7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston and Tubi) Knicks win 127-100
Sunday, Nov. 17 at Maine Celtics (1 p.m. ET on MSG and NBC Sports Boston) Knicks lose 118-100
Thursday, Nov. 21 vs. Delaware Blue Coats (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and MSG 2)
Sunday, Nov. 24 at Delaware Blue Coats (1 p.m. ET on MSG)
Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Capital City Go-Go (7 p.m. ET on MSG)
December
Sunday, Dec. 1 vs. Capital City Go-Go (3 p.m. ET on MSG and Roku Sports Channel)
Friday, Dec. 6 at Raptors 905 (7:30 p.m. ET on MSG and Tubi)
Sunday, Dec. 8 at Raptors 905 (2 p.m. ET on NBA TV and MSGSN)
Wednesday, Dec. 11 vs. College Park Skyhawks (11 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and MSG)
Friday, Dec. 13 vs. College Park Skyhawks (7 p.m. ET on MSG)
Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Greensboro Swarm (3 p.m. ET on NBA TV and MSG 2)
Monday, Dec. 16 vs. Greensboro Swarm (7 p.m. ET on MSG)
Friday, Dec. 27 vs. Motor City Cruise (7 p.m. ET)
Monday, Dec. 30 vs. Indiana Mad Ants (7 p.m. ET)
January
Wednesday, Jan. 1 vs. Indiana Mad Ants (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and MSG)
Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. Delaware Blue Coats (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN)
Saturday, Jan. 4 at Grand Rapids Gold (7 p.m. ET)
Monday, Jan. 6 vs. Osceola Magic (7 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Jan. 8 vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Friday, Jan. 10 vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce (7 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Jan. 14 vs. Wisconsin Herd (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, tv32)
Wednesday, Jan. 15 vs. Wisconsin Herd (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and tv32)
Saturday, Jan. 18 at Windy City Bulls (8 p.m. ET on MSG 2 and Chicago Sports Network Plus)
Monday, Jan. 20 at Windy City Bulls (12 p.m. ET on MSG and Chicago Sports Network Plus)
Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Raptors 905 (11 a.m. ET on MSG)
Friday, Jan. 24 vs. Maine Celtics (7 p.m. ET on MSG)
Monday, Jan. 27 vs. Iowa Wolves (7 p.m. ET on Roku Sports Channel)
Thursday, Jan. 30 at Osceola Magic (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, MSG, FanDuel Sports Network - Florida)
February
Friday, Feb. 7 at Cleveland Charge (7 p.m. ET on MSG 2 and Rock Entertainment Sports Network)
Saturday, Feb. 8 at Cleveland Charge (7 p.m. ET on Rock Entertainment Sports Network)
Monday, Feb. 10 vs. Motor City Cruise (7 p.m. ET on MSG)
Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Birmingham Squadron (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Thursday, Feb. 20 vs. Delaware Blue Coats (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Raptors 905 (7 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Long Island Nets (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and MSG 2)
Friday, Feb. 28 at Greensboro Swarm (7 p.m. ET)
March
Saturday, March 1 at Greensboro Swarm (7 p.m. ET on MSG)
Tuesday, March 4 at Austin Spurs (12 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and MSG)
Thursday, March 6 at Austin Spurs (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest)
Sunday, March 9 at Birmingham Squadron (6 p.m. ET on MSGSN, My68, Roku Sports Channel)
Tuesday, March 11 vs. Long Island Nets (11 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and MSG)
Wednesday, March 19 at College Park Skyhawks (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Peachtree Sports Network)
Friday, March 21 at College Park Skyhawks (7 p.m. ET on MSG, Tubi, Peachtree Sports Network)
Wednesday, March 26 vs. Maine Celtics (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Friday, March 28 at Capital City Go-Go (7 p.m. ET on Monumental Sports Network)
Saturday, March 29 at Capital City Go-Go (7 p.m. ET on MSG and Monumental+)
How to watch Knicks G League
ESPN+, which requires a subscription, will stream several Westchester Knicks games. MSG Networks also broadcasts several G League games. A few local stations will broadcast games when the Knicks are on the road.
Fans can also watch games on NBAGLeague.com and the NBA G League Mobile App.
Where do the Westchester Knicks play?
New York's G League affiliate plays at Westchester County Center in Westchester, N.Y.
How can I buy tickets to watch the Westchester Knicks?
To purchase single-game tickets to watch the Westchester Knicks, click here.