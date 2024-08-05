Knicks officially sign 2024 second-round pick to two-way contract
The New York Knicks left the 2024 NBA Draft with four rookies. Pacome Dadiet (No. 25) signed a standard rookie contract, Tyler Kolek (No. 34) signed a contract that made history for a second-round pick, and Ariel Hukporti (No. 58) signed a two-way contract. All that's left was to sign Kevin McCullar (No. 56) to a contract.
On Monday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported the Knicks signed McCullar to a two-way deal. He didn't play at Summer League because he was still rehabbing from a bone bruise in his knee that he suffered while at Kansas. The injury caused McCullar to miss the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
In his final season as a Jayhawk, the 23-year-old averaged a career-high 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He shot 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from three.
For those worried about McCullar's knee, it's a good sign that New York signed him to a two-way deal. The Knicks wouldn't have drafted him if his injury was serious. He was initially projected to be a first-round pick, but his knee and age are probably why he fell down the board.
McCullar's drawn comparisons to Josh Hart. If that isn't enough to tell you why the Knicks were drawn to him, here's what Kansas assistant coach Norm Roberts thinks about the wing:
“He probably has as high of a defensive IQ as any player I’ve ever been around in my life. And he’s tough as nails, so he’ll go guard a 6-foot-9 guy or guard a 5-foot-11 guy. So that, to me, is a guy that will fit right in with who they are and what they do.”
Like Kolek, who is also 23, McCullar's collegiate experience will serve him well in the NBA. The preseason will start in a couple of months. Hopefully, he'll be good to go then, so fans can see how he fits in New York. Watching him and the three other rookies progress will be fun, especially considering the Knicks didn't have a draft pick last season.