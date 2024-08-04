New York Knicks updated 2024 preseason schedule, tickets, how to watch
The calendar flipping to August means we're entering the last two full months of the year without New York Knicks basketball. Media Day is next month, and training camp will begin right after that. It's been a long, hot summer that isn't quite over yet, but we're nearing the start of the 2024-25 season.
Preseason basketball will return to MSG in weeks. Mikal Bridges will make his unofficial Knicks debut alongside his Villanova teammates. Julius Randle will return to action for the first time in nine months. Jalen Brunson will be Jalen Brunson. Don't forget about Tyler Kolek, who impressed at Summer League and will likely start the regular season out of the rotation.
So, while preseason doesn't count, New York fans will be tuned into the action, whether live at MSG or in their living rooms.
New York Knicks full 2024 preseason schedule
Several teams have released their preseason schedules, but the Knicks haven't done so yet. However, there's one known New York preseason game. The Timberwolves released their 2024 preseason slate, revealing they'll travel to MSG for the second straight year. When New York announces its full preseason schedule, the games will be added below.
Oct. 15: Timberwolves at Knicks (7 p.m. ET)
How to buy tickets for the Knicks' home preseason games
The Knicks haven't released their preseason schedule yet, but when they do, you can visit the team's site to buy tickets. The site also provides information on single-game tickets, group tickets, single-game suites, and more.
How to watch Knicks' preseason games
When the Knicks release their preseason schedule, a how-to-watch (or listen) guide will be added below.
Who did Knicks play in 2023 preseason?
New York played Boston (twice), Minnesota, and Washington. Don't be surprised if the Celtics or the Wizards are also on the Knicks' preseason schedule again.