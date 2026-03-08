Knicks may need the draft pick they refused to trade more than ever

Sometimes, it’s the moves NBA teams don’t make that end up being the most important of all. The New York Knicks are somewhat quietly entering that territory with the Washington Wizards’ draft pick they own—almost entirely because of Mohamed Diawara and Landry Shamet.

Both Big Apple bargains are headed for free agency this summer. Thanks to the Gilbert Arenas Rule, as well as some deft handling of Shamet, the Knicks do not have to worry about losing either one of them. So long as they’re willing to pony up, they can re-sign both.

In doing so, though, New York will be venturing deeper into the second apron. More critically, it will lose any plausible chance of ducking the second apron altogether—which means, among other things, it will forfeit access to the mini mid-level exception, leaving it with only minimum contracts to shell out.

That brings us back to the importance of the Wizards pick.

Cost-controlled talent is invaluable to the Knicks

For anyone who needs a refresher: Washington’s first-rounder goes to the Knicks if it lands outside the top eight, otherwise it becomes 2026 and 2027 seconds. Spoiler alert: The Wizards are not dropping out of the top eight, so it’s becoming two seconds.

This is far from the best-case outcome. Relative to New York’s financial situation, though, it remains a pretty big deal.

As of now, the Knicks would be getting the No. 34 pick—a fringe first-rounder, who won’t cost as much as an actual first-rounder. For argument’s sake, let’s say they were getting the No. 30 pick. While a traditional rookie-scale contract is still valuable to them, this selection would run over $2.9 million before luxury taxes. There is a chance they can get the player they’d take at 30 with the 34th overall choice, but they’d (potentially) only have to pay him the rookie minimum, which will be around $1.4 million.

Go ahead and laugh at the $1.5 million difference. They could sign another rookie minimum with that offset. Plus, as the Knicks themselves proved while navigating the aprons these last two years, every penny at this level absolutely matters.

Mohamed Diawara is proof the Wizards pick has value to the Knicks

Most won’t trip over themselves celebrating the addition of a second-rounder to a title-contending roster. Rookies seldom make meaningful contributions to desperately win-now timelines.

Try telling that to Diawara. He is on track to become the first Knicks rookie since Quentin Grimes to clear 500 total minutes. He matters.

Washington’s second-round pick could matter, too. Not only have the Knicks proven they can mine value out of lower-level draft slots, but it takes some of the pressure off keeping their own first-round pick, which is currently slated to settle in at No. 26.

Sure, the Knicks could retain both of their top-35 selections. But their own first isn’t surviving any trade pitches they make for a certain two-time MVP. And if they do keep both, well that’s even better. They’ll get two bites at the cheap-player apple to help offset the (likely) absence of the mid-level exception.

Determining how much this actually means is a matter course. We can’t know until the pick is made. But with paydays for Diawara and Shamet as well as Mitchell Robinson and Jose Alvarado (player option) looming, we can be absolutely certain the Knicks were wise to hold onto the Wizards pick(s) past the trade deadline.