Knicks make stance crystal clear after latest round of signings

Malcolm Brogdon to the New York Knicks might not shake up the league, but it tells you everything you need to know about where New York stands. The signing is the latest and clearest sign that New York is fully committed to chasing a championship in 2025-26.

Shams Charania broke the news on X: “Free agent guard Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Knicks.” A move that says a lot.. Brogdon, when healthy, is a high-IQ guard who can run an offense, hit threes, defend multiple positions, and lead second units.

Free agent guard Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation tells ESPN. Entering his 10th NBA season, the former Sixth Man of the Year gives the Knicks key backcourt depth and reserve playmaking. pic.twitter.com/JyVAywF2gj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 12, 2025

The Knicks are building a bench built for the playoffs

Yes, injuries have slowed him down; he has only played 63 games over the past two seasons, but the Knicks are not betting on him to carry the team. They are betting that he can help steady it. And that is exactly what a contender needs.

New York could have taken a different route. They were rumoured to be interested in Ben Simmons earlier in the offseason, but when that idea stalled, they pivoted in a different direction.. Brogdon might not be the same flashy name he once was, but that does not mean he is not proven.

He is a former Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year. Fun fact: only two players in NBA history can say that. He can bring leadership and playoff experience to a bench that desperately needed it.

Last year, the Knicks ranked at the bottom in bench scoring. That simply will not cut it again. Brogdon joins Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele as part of a new wave of depth aimed at fixing that exact problem.

Even in a down year with the Washington Wizards, Brogdon was still able to put up solid numbers, averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 assists, and nearly 4 rebounds a game. He was shooting just 28.6 percent from beyond the arc, but over the previous two seasons, he averaged 43 percent from deep, which was one of the best marks in the league during that span.

So, what is the message here? It is pretty simple: the Knicks have their core, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby, and now they are reinforcing it with players who can survive and thrive in playoff settings.

Although the official starting lineup has not been released by the team yet, chances are Brogdon probably will not start. He might not even play every night. But if the Knicks are still alive next May and need someone to stabilize a big game off the bench, do not be surprised if he is the one checking into the ball game.