Knicks have been saved from themselves after Simmons’ shocking decision

The Knicks have been linked to Ben Simmons for weeks, and insider Marc Stein now reports that New York officially offered the veteran wing a one-year contract. However, according to the report, Simmons turned down the deal, saving the Knicks from a problem of their own creation.

In the report, Stein states that the Knicks offered the former All-NBA player a one-year deal. The deal would have had to have been for the veteran minimum, considering that is all the Knicks can offer at this point, having already inked deals with Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson.

Stein indicated that Simmons entered the season looking to sign a deal that would have been for more than the minimum, so it is possible that he turned down the offer for financial reasons, more than simply not wanting to play in New York.

The report comes after Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported earlier this week that Simmons was considering retiring from the NBA. Ultimately, whatever the reasoning was, Knicks fans should be thrilled that Simmons won't be suiting up in the blue and orange next year, for the simple reason that he would destroy their spacing.

Simmons would have been a disaster

One of the greatest catastrophes for the Knicks last season was that Tom Thibodeau never committed to playing five-out and gave his two best offensive players (Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson) optimal space to do what they do best.

Now, with Mike Brown on the sidelines and a revamped bench, things should finally be different. That said, bringing in another non-shooter in Simmons would have effectively guaranteed that the Knicks would have played a double big lineup essentially at all times. Once again killing the opportunity to see what Towns and Brunson could do with optimal space and shooters.

The Knicks and Brown need to lean into offense; it is all that makes sense when your roster is built around two All-NBA players who are both defensive liabilities. To go all in on offense means leaning into spacing and shooting, both of which Simmons hurts.

The Knicks should use the spot for a veteran guard

Hating on Simmons has become the trendy thing to do in the NBA. That is not what this is. Simmons can still provide value to a team. He is a good defender, a great passer, and has tremendous size. Is he still an All-Star? No, clearly not. That said, it doesn't mean he is worthless. He is just not the type of player the Knicks need. They would be better off adding a true point guard like Malcolm Brogdon or even bringing back Cam Payne.