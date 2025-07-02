The Knicks are desperately missing this one thing - and Ben Simmons has it

The New York Knicks have been building something special. After a deep playoff run and a few smart offseason moves, like adding scoring punch in Jordan Clarkson off the bench and frontcourt depth in Guerschon Yabusele, they are clearly not satisfied with just being good. They want to be great, and take that next step into actually making the NBA finals this upcoming 2025-26 season.And now is the perfect time to round out the roster with something they still lack which is a true defensive guard.

Why they should take a look at Ben Simmons:

It might sound kind of nuts, maybe even risky, but Simmons checks a box the Knicks have not addressed. He still has all the tools to be one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA when healthy, as he is capable of guarding all five positions. Simmons is also able to play at a high level without needing touches on offense, and on a Knicks team already stacked with scorers, that makes him a perfect fit.

There is no kidding that Jalen Brunson has emerged as a star and the engine of the Knicks’ offense. But the truth is opposing teams hunt him on defense, especially in high-stakes playoff settings. Their current backup guard in Cam Payne also brings energy but does not solve that issue either. Adding a defensive-minded, positionless player like Simmons would give the Knicks a real answer in that area.

What makes the move even more appealing is the low cost.

Simmons is not commanding max money anymore. In fact, he is likely to be available on a short-term, prove-it deal. For a team like the Knicks, with scoring depth and a strong culture, that is a calculated risk worth taking. Also even though it seems like forever ago, let’s not forget that Simmons was a two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection back in 2020 and 2021. On top of that he also led the league in steals one year during 2020. His ability to read passing lanes, and contain star wings makes him a unique asset, even if his scoring numbers are modest.

The Knicks are super close. Their roster is one or two strategic pieces away from a real title window. If Simmons stays healthy and embraces a focused, defensive role, he could be exactly the type of addition that tips the scale and finally help them get over the hump.