According to several reports, Jordan Clarkson intends to sign a veteran minimum contract with the Knicks once he officially clears waivers. Clarkson, who was waived earlier today by the Utah Jazz, will provide valuable guard depth for New York while helping to address two of the biggest issues that the team had last season: lack of depth and low 3-point volume.

Free agent guard Jordan Clarkson intends to sign with the New York Knicks upon clearing waivers, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/3iQ8vgTZJ3 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2025

While Clarkson won't officially be able to sign for a couple of days, reports indicate that he will be signing for the veteran minimum. That is tremendous value for the Knicks, considering that Clarkson was slotted to receive $14.3 million from the Jazz before the buyout.

Outside of the Clarkson news, it has been a relatively quiet start to free agency for the Knicks. The good news is that they were able to address their depth issues at the guard position in addition to getting a volume 3-point shooter while holding onto their $5.7 million trade exception.

Clarkson will get shots up

If there is one thing fans should know about Clarkson, it is that he isn't afraid to get up shots. Last season, he averaged 6.3 3-point attempts per game, which was more than anyone on the Knicks roster. He also had one of his more efficient shooting seasons in recent years, hitting 36.2 percent of his threes.

Only two of his 3-point attempts per game came from shots off the catch last season, meaning he is fully capable of getting up three off the dribble, another skill that was missing from the Knicks' roster last season, outside of Jalen Brunson, of course.

Clarkson will likely get the bulk of his minutes while Jalen Brunson is on the bench, and for good reason. The biggest weakness in Clarkson's game is easily his defense. If he and Brunson are on the floor at the same time would simply give opposing offenses too much to attack.

Tyler Kolek should get a chance to compete

Clarkson is a better player than any of the veteran guards the Knicks had filling out their bench last season. Still, whoever the next head coach of the Knicks is should give second-year guard Tyler Kolek the chance to compete for minutes.

In limited minutes last season, Kolek showed real promise as a passer and playmaker. This year, he should at least be given the opportunity to earn some minutes so that the Knicks have a better opportunity to see what they have with him.