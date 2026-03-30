Knicks legend rules out Giannis to New York, says star "is not coming"

At least one New York Knicks legend doesn't think the team has any chance of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. John Starks recently said that he doesn't see one of the superstars most known for their loyalty in Antetokounmpo leaving the Milwaukee Bucks, the only team he's played for in his NBA career thus far.

Regardless, Starks was still complimentary of the Knicks' situation overall. The former shooting guard, who played in New York for eight seasons, seemed generally optimistic about the team in a conversation with Front Office Sports.

Starks says Antetokounmpo "is not coming" to New York

Starks doesn't have an official role with the Knicks like some of his '90s teammates in Patrick Ewing or Allan Houston, but he's been around the team plenty in recent years – even landing a recent role in AT&T's Knicks-centric March Madness spot.

"Giannis is not coming. He's not coming. Be honest with y'all, I'm not sure if he was going to leave Milwaukee. Because he's such a loyal individual. And I respect that about him... you don't want to see guys jumping from team to team," Starks said.

The former shooting guard went on to say that New York is the greatest city in the world when the players are winning, but that it isn't for everyone when things aren't going swimmingly.

He stayed away from implying that Antetokounmpo was avoiding the high expectations associated with joining this Knicks group, directing the conversation toward why the team was worthy of any star player wanting to potentially find a way onto their roster.

Starks says the quiet part out loud about Knicks, Giannis rumors

Even with the acknowledgement that the pressure of playing in New York City can be overwhelming, Starks was overwhelmingly positive about the state of the organization as things stand.

The 1994 NBA All-Star credited the team's front office, led by Leon Rose and William Wesley, noting that the fact that the Knicks were even in the conversation for a player of Antetokounmpo's stature was an accomplishment on its own.

"We're a very attractive organization right now, obviously, thanks to Leon and Wes and everybody that's involved in the front office, putting together a great team. To be able to have players want to come and play for us..."

While fans might not be satisfied with the moral victory outlined by Starks above, it's worth noting that the former Knick clarified that winning was more important than any trade rumors – and that this New York roster seems primed to deliver on the high expectations that have been levied upon them.