Mitchell Robinson admits uncomfortable truth looming over Knicks' recent dud

The New York Knicks' win streak came to a halt on Thursday night in Charlotte, when the Hornets won 114-103 behind a record-setting night by rookie Kon Knueppel. The team had ripped off seven-straight victories, albeit against inferior opponents. But it was some good momentum for New York at the right time of the year, until they were outdone by the young Hornets' shot-making.

Mitchell Robinson, New York's longest-tenured player and one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA, was captured giving sophomore big Ariel Hukporti some tips. The moment was endearing, but Robinson followed it up by leaving a brutally harsh Instagram comment about the Knicks on a post about it.

"Don't even matter unless we change our approach we ain't doing s*** special keep that bulls*** up myself included," the 7-footer wrote on a post by Knicks Fan TV. Tell them how you really feel, Mitch.

Robinson acknowledges most consistent Knicks flaw as playoffs loom

Robinson was explaining how he's made the most of his injury woes to Hukporti, telling the younger center that he would observe the tendencies of teammates' misses – and calculate how to best position himself to give the Knicks a second chance to score.

After the game, a clip of the exchange got some traction across social media. That's what led Robinson to leave the remark in the comment section of the clip, admitting what he thinks of their playoff chances if they don't address their inconsistency.

It's tough to say that the Knicks can just wake up and decide to stop having this issue in the playoffs. But it's also tough to compare the group to other teams in recent history, given the set of circumstances surrounding their roster and coaching changes in recent years.

The Knicks' up-and-down season has delivered championship-level highs and panic button-level lows thus far. But in recent months, they've been a top-tier team on both ends of the court. Their defense has been so immensely improved that it's brought their year-long numbers to heights few other contenders are reaching.

But Robinson doesn't seem to be moved by the group's higher ceiling. The NBA's fifth-leading offensive rebounder through Thursday hasn't played every game this season, as part of the team's efforts to manage his health and ensure it for the entirety of the postseason. But when he is on the court, it's hard to say he doesn't do his job with immense consistency and efficiency.

The Knicks clearly know what they have to do to find success in the postseason. They don't have a whole lot of time left to start executing these changes, but history says they'll probably just find a way regardless.