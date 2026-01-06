Guerschon Yabusele has not been great this season, but he's far from checked out. That matters for the New York Knicks. In fact, Yabusele's own words just made it clear why there is still a real reason to believe he can turn this around, soon. Yabusele is not playing just for minutes anymore: he is playing for his future.

Why Yabusele still has a chance to bounce back this season

In a recent interview with a French YouTuber, Yabusele explained why staying in the NBA remains a major goal for him and his family. “If you play three years in the NBA, you get a lifetime pension,” he said. “After four seasons, medical expenses are covered for life. And after five years, the medical coverage is extended to the entire family...I want to play for five years here in the NBA so that my family can benefit from that lifetime care.”

That context reframes everything about his season in New York. When the Knicks signed Yabusele in the offseason, it felt like a genius depth move. He was coming off a productive year with the Philadelphia 76ers and looked capable of giving the Knicks size and interior toughness off the bench.

Instead, it has been uneven at best. Yabusele is averaging just 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in under 10 minutes per game in a steadily diminishing role. Head coach Mike Brown has leaned into expanding the rotation, but that doesn't seem to include Yabusele. Instead, the coach has been giving younger players real chances to earn minutes.

Yabusele, meanwhile, has seen his leash shorten. One missed rotation or a rushed possession can quickly end his night. The lack of rhythm has not helped, but it is also hard to find rhythm without a consistent run.

Yabusele has shown he can play at this level, which can be easily lost in discussions regarding his struggles. Just last season with the 76ers, he averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, and over two assists while logging more than 27 minutes per game. That talent did not disappear overnight.

This season is his fourth in the NBA. He has already secured a lifetime pension. Finishing this year guarantees him medical coverage and one more season extends that protection to his family. That is some real incentive and it's honorable that he wants to help his family in this way.

The Knicks still need frontcourt depth. They still need physicality and rebounding. A focused, motivated Yabusele can fit that need if he can earn Brown's trust again. He has not done so yet, but he just gave everyone a reminder that his story is far from finished.