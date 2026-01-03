Knicks unearth hidden strength not even diehard fans expected

The New York Knicks’ young players are starting to turn heads. Some of their best performances have come when few were expecting them. Mohamed Diawara and Ariel Hukporti are proving that New York may have mostly-untapped depth ready to make a real impact this season.

Diawara, the rookie forward, stole the show against the New Orleans Pelicans. Filling in for an injured Josh Hart, Diawara came out hot. He scored 13 points in the first quarter and hit each one of his three 3-point attempts. By the end of the game, he had a career-high 18 points—more than triple his previous best of five—and had knocked in a fourth 3-pointer.

Hukporti, the second-year center, was equally impressive against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. With Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson out, he earned his fourth start of the season and made the most of it despite a loss.

In 28 minutes of action, Hukporti grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds, added four assists, four blocks, a steal, and eight points. That combination of rebounding, shot-blocking, and playmaking gave the Knicks energy and a presence in the paint they had been missing, aside from KAT and Robinson, as Guerschon Yabusele has been a disappointment so far this season.

Mike Brown’s system fuels young player development

Much of this growth is thanks to the system Mike Brown has installed. Since taking over as the head coach from Tom Thibodeau, Brown has leaned on bench depth more than ever, giving young players real opportunities to develop.

Tyler Kolek, for example, has thrived as a backup point guard. When Jalen Brunson rests, Kolek takes control and has shown he can help run the offense. Kolek has been playing so well that he has even earned Brunson's praise, a big sign of trust in a young player.

Kolek has even been making the Knicks rethink their trade deadline plans. Usually, New York is all over acquiring a backup guard, but with Kolek stepping up, they can look to get some other help in other areas of the court, specifically at the backup center position.

This emerging talent is not just about flashes of brilliance: it's also about sustainability. By developing players like Diawara, Hukporti, and Kolek during the regular season, the Knicks can rest their starters. That kind of rest will be crucial as playoff minutes pile up and fatigue becomes a factor.

The Knicks have long relied on experience and star power, but their youth movement is quietly proving it can contribute in meaningful ways. Hidden strengths are emerging, and fans may soon find themselves excited about names they barely even knew heading into this season.