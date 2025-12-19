Jalen Brunson's latest remarks all but seal Tyler Kolek's fate with Knicks

Though there's been some serious chatter as of late about how the New York Knicks should be scouring the trade market for a backup point guard, it appears Jalen Brunson already believes they have the right guy for the job.

His name's Tyler Kolek.

Even after hitting the game-winning shot during Thursday's epic, down-to-the-final-buzzer 114-113 win over the Indiana Pacers, the Captain couldn't help but heap praise upon his understudy's performance on the night, as he immediately told MSG Network's own Mike Breen following the contest, "I want to thank the Lord for Tyler Kolek for playing the way he's been playing."

Jalen Brunson's praise of Tyler Kolek should write off Knicks trade fears

Selected 34 overall during last year's NBA Draft, Kolek has found himself on a rather up-and-down journey throughout his tenure with the Knicks, switching back and forth between the varsity team and G League and logging sporadic minutes along the way.

Earlier on into this year-two campaign, the Marquette product's play had been far from beneficial to New York.

Things looked so bad, in fact, that many fans were wondering whether or not Leon Rose and company were having buyer's remorse when considering how Ajay Mitchell, their 38 overall pick in that same draft that they traded away, has been playing with the reigning champion OKC Thunder.

Fast forward to week nine of New York's season, and amid some of the loudest pleas for his replacement as Brunson's primary backup from the media, however, Kolek now finds himself playing some of his finest basketball as a pro.

More impressive, he's doing so while under the brightest of lights and highest of pressure.

Whether it's his 14 points, five assists, and five rebounds performance during the club's NBA Cup Championship win over the Spurs or his stat-sheet stuffing 16 points, 11 assists, six rebounds, and two stocks showing during the Knicks' recent Western Conference Finals revenge game against the Pacers, the 24-year-old has been lights out when on the hardwood.

His efforts have clearly caught the attention of Brunson, with the All-Star specifically crediting Kolek along with a select few other teammates for their tournament win.

Even though the cries for his replacement on the depth chart may be running rampant among both fans and pundits, the recent praise he's received from JB, the only untouchable commodity on this Knicks team, should be viewed as a sign that, at least for the immediate future, his spot in the rotation is safe and secure.