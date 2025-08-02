Guerschon Yabusele was the steal of the offseason—and Knicks fans will love him

The New York Knicks may have pulled off one of the smartest moves of the entire offseason, and hardly anyone is talking about it. Guerschon Yabusele signed for the taxpayer mid-level exception, and although he might not be the big-name guy that New York fans want to see, he instead might be exactly what this team needs.

Yabusele gives the Knicks a strategic boost up front

“Guerschon Yabusele could wind up being one of the most important signings of the summer,” Rob Mahoney said on The Ringer. “Not one of the best players, but a good player for a team that was already contending that had fairly limited resources.”

That is the beauty of this move. It was just simply right. The Knicks lacked depth and flexibility in their frontcourt, and Yabusele checks both boxes without disrupting what already works. As Mahoney put it, “To get someone like Yabusele for the taxpayer mid-level is a huge, huge deal. He opens up a lot in terms of the rotation. He’s shoring up a really critical spot where they just did not have actual forward depth.”

At 6'8", with a solid frame and legit range, Yabusele brings a different look to New York’s frontcourt. He is one of the rare bigs who can slide between the four and the five, defend, and still knock down triples. Last season, he shot 38 percent from deep, the highest percentage he shot in his career. For a Knicks team that already had Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, Yabusele gives them a stretch option to keep the floor spaced no matter the lineup.

“Now you have a guy who is good at the four and the five who gives you another stretch option behind KAT [Karl-Anthony Towns],” Mahoney noted. That is exactly what this roster needed: someone who complements stars without needing the ball to make an impact.

The best part about him is that he runs, and he runs hard. Yabusele thrives in transition, often beating opposing centers down the floor. His ability to finish through contact and bring physical energy on the break gives New York another layer. The Knicks were solid in transition during the regular season (11th in the NBA), but that dropped off in the playoffs.

Yabusele brings juice and urgency in the open floor. “That guy is a gamer,” Mahoney said. “And he can play in exactly the way the Knicks need him to play.” This guy should be the perfect fit, and one thing is for sure: Knicks fans are going to love this one.